OnePlus 9, 10 Pro defect hits many, leads to repairs up to Rs 42,000

OnePlus users are currently experiencing a new kind of problem with their smartphones. There have been reports of motherboard problems in OnePlus flagship smartphones, particularly the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 10 Pro. Many users have complained about their phones hanging, overheating, and shutting down unexpectedly, with some reporting that the screen goes completely black.

The cost of repairing the motherboard issue is a significant concern, with some users being quoted up to Rs 42,000 for the repair. It appears that OnePlus has yet to address this problem or provide a solution, as there have been no official responses from the company.

The OnePlus Club has addressed these problems on social media, highlighting the frequent malfunctions and lack of response from OnePlus. Users have taken to the OnePlus community website to voice their complaints, sharing instances where software issues escalated to damaged motherboards.

These reports are reminiscent of a previous issue with the OnePlus 8 series, where users faced a green line problem, prompting OnePlus to offer free screen replacements. Interestingly, the same green line problem has also been observed in the recently launched OnePlus Nord 4.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has recently introduced new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities for its OnePlus Nord 4 series smartphones. These AI features are now available for the OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G smartphones.

The new AI functionalities are accessible via the AI Toolkit located in the sidebar. They are designed to appear when specific conditions are met. For example, the AI Speak feature will only be visible when a webpage with a significant amount of text is detected.

Originally planned for the July launch, the AI features faced delays but have now been incorporated into the devices. Moreover, the AI features will be accessible for the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G users in India. According to an official company announcement in the community, users of the Nord CE 4 Lite in India and Nord 4 users in Europe, India, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Russia, and Latin America will have access to these features.

