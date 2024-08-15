OnePlus Nord 4, Nord CE 4 Lite gets three AI features: Here's how they work

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Nord 4 series smartphones

OnePlus has rolled out new artificial intelligence (AI) features for its OnePlus Nord 4 series smartphones. The new AI features are available for OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G smartphones. These three new AI features will be available on these smartphones via the AI Toolkit. This toolkit will be accessible in the sidebar, and the features will only appear when the necessary conditions are met. For example, the AI Speak feature will only be visible when a webpage containing a large chunk of text is present.

The AI features that were supposed to be included with the July launch of the OnePlus Nord 4 got delayed, but have now been added. Additionally, the AI features will also be available for the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G, but only in India.

Users of the Nord CE 4 Lite in India will be able to access the AI feature, while Nord 4 users in Europe, India, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Russia, and Latin America will also have access to the features, according to a company post in the community.

OnePlus Nord 4 Series AI features

The first feature is AI Speak, a text-to-speech (TTS) feature that can read aloud pages with a certain amount of text, working in browsers and certain apps with high text volume. Users can choose between male and female voices, replay a portion, skip sentences, and adjust the playback speed via a bottom sheet on the screen. The readable text also appears separately in the same interface.

The second feature is AI Summary, which generates a text summary of a large document or webpage. Users can copy, share, or save the generated summary to the Notes app or stash it in the File Dock.

Finally, the last AI feature is AI Writer, an AI-powered text-generating tool for essays, emails, text messages, reviews, and stories. The feature can be activated inside a text field, with the option to control the tonality of the generated text and generate text based on on-screen images.

How to use OnePlus Nord 4 Series AI features

To use these features, users will first need to enable screen recognition. To do that, go to Settings and then to Accessibility & Convenience. Users can also use AI features by granting consent when using the feature for the first time.

