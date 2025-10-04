OnePlus 15 global launch date leaked ahead of China debut OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 15 smartphone will debut later this month in China. However, a new report suggests the global launch could follow closely, potentially happening next month.

The OnePlus 15 smartphone is soon making its debut in China. Ahead of its official China launch, the global release date for the highly anticipated smartphone has been leaked online. The upcoming device is expected to feature a refreshed look and numerous advanced features, including the latest operating system with deep AI integration.

The smartphone is already available for pre-order in China and is confirmed to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite chipset.

OnePlus 15 global launch details

While the company has confirmed the OnePlus 15 will debut in China later this month, the exact date has not been officially announced. However, even before the Chinese launch, the global release date has appeared online.

A report from 91Mobiles Hindi, citing industry sources, suggests the upcoming smartphone will launch globally on November 13. The India launch is expected to coincide with this global date, while the Chinese launch is rumoured to be set for October 27.

Confirmed and leaked specifications

As confirmed by the company, the smartphone is expected to feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. OnePlus has also verified that the device will be available in a Sand Dune color variant and will boast an OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

In a separate post, OnePlus India confirmed the smartphone will run on OxygenOS 16, which will be integrated with Google Gemini AI models.

Design overhaul

A hands-on image, recently leaked by Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) on Weibo, suggests a significant design departure for the device. The image shows a square camera module, similar to the compact flagship OnePlus 13s released earlier this year. However, the alleged OnePlus 15 appears to feature a triple rear camera setup, an upgrade from the 13s's dual-camera system.

A crucial detail is the complete absence of Hasselblad branding. The company has officially ended its partnership with the camera firm and will instead use its new, in-house DetailMax Engine for computational photography, which is claimed to deliver superior clarity and realism.

