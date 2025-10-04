Govt proposes MeitY-led authority to regulate digital games and enforce real money gaming ban The new authority will promote e-sports and online games in India while simultaneously taking action against any online game that violates the ban on real money games.

New Delhi:

The government has proposed establishing the Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI), to be chaired by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY). This authority will be tasked with regulating e-sports and digital social games and enforcing a ban on Real Money Games (RMG).

The new regulatory framework

According to the draft rules issued under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming (PROG) Act, 2025, the authority will coordinate with Central Government departments overseeing Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports, and Financial Services.

The draft specifies that the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will administer the recognition and promotion of e-sports, while the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will oversee the promotion of online social games.

The draft rules state: "With effect from such date as the central government may by notification in the Official Gazette appoint, there shall be established an Authority to be called the Online Gaming Authority of India".

The OGAI will operate as a digital office, leveraging technological measures to conduct proceedings without requiring the physical presence of any individual. The chairperson of the OGAI will be an official holding the rank of Additional Secretary at MeitY, or a joint secretary in their absence.

Authority and enforcement powers

The OGAI will have the power to approve e-sports and online social games deemed legally permissible in the country. Conversely, it can cancel or suspend the registration of any online social game or e-sport found to be in violation of the Act.

If the authority determines that an online game constitutes an online money game, it will immediately direct the service provider to cease offering the game, prohibit all advertising, promotion, or facilitation of it, and initiate legal action as prescribed under the Act.

Penalties and liabilities

The Act establishes stringent penalties for non-compliance:

Offering Online Money Gaming Services: Imprisonment for up to three years, a fine of up to Rs 1 crore, or both.

Advertising Online Money Games: Imprisonment for up to two years, a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh, or both.

Facilitating Funds: Anyone engaging in transactions or authorization of funds in contravention of the Act is liable for imprisonment for up to three years, a fine of up to Rs 1 crore, or both.

The draft rules allow any authorised officer to enter any place, whether physical or digital, to search and arrest without a warrant any person suspected of committing or attempting to commit an offence under the PROG Act 2025.

Significantly, the draft rules declare that "Notwithstanding anything contained in the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, offences under section 5 and section 7 shall be cognizable and non-bailable".

Section 5 prohibits entities from offering, aiding, abetting, inducing, or engaging in online money games and related services.

Section 7 bars banks, financial institutions, and others from facilitating financial transactions for any online money gaming service.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has requested public feedback and comments on these draft rules by October 31.

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 04, 2025: Get free diamonds, gloo walls, and gun skins