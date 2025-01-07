OnePlus 13 India launch today at 9 PM: Expected to launch 13R and Buds Pro 3

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OnePlus

OnePlus is all set to unveil its OnePlus 13 series in India and other markets at its Winter Launch Event on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. The event will be live-streamed on the OnePlus India YouTube channel from 9:00 PM IST.

In addition to the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R smartphones, the company will also launch a new variant of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 earbuds during the event.

Design changes and advanced performance

The OnePlus 13 series is expected to showcase significant design upgrades, including a flat display that aligns with the latest trends in smartphone ergonomics. This change improves durability and grip, replacing the previous curved panels.

Powered by Qualcomm’s latest processors, the OnePlus 13 will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, while the OnePlus 13R will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, delivering high performance at a competitive price point.

Cameras and software: Next-level AI features

The series will continue to offer Hasselblad-tuned triple rear cameras, enhancing photography quality with advanced tuning. It will run on OxygenOS 15 out of the box, which introduces new AI-powered features, ensuring a seamless and intelligent user experience.

Bigger battery, faster charging

OnePlus is set to introduce new battery technology in the OnePlus 13 series, with a 6,000mAh battery that supports fast charging, catering to heavy usage needs.

OnePlus 13 and 13R: Pricing in India (expected)

Based on the recent leaks, the OnePlus 13 is likely to start at Rs 65,000, while the OnePlus 13R, touted as an affordable flagship, is expected to be priced around Rs 40,000.

With its refined design, power-packed processors, and affordable flagship offerings, the OnePlus 13 series aims to captivate Indian buyers amidst fierce competition.

