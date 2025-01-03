BSNL 3G services to shut down in Patna from 15th January: Here’s the reason

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is undergoing a rapid transformation to upgrade its network capabilities. While the government-owned telecom provider often brings good news for its customers, its latest announcement may leave millions of users disappointed. From 15th January, BSNL will discontinue its 3G services in Patna, directly impacting customers still using 3G SIM cards.

Millions of BSNL users will be impacted

BSNL has been actively installing 4G towers across various regions of India, including Bihar. In the first phase, the company ceased 3G services in districts like Motihari, Katihar, Khagaria, and Munger. Now, it has decided to end 3G operations in Patna and other districts as part of its ongoing transition.

The shutdown will primarily affect users who rely on 3G SIM cards for internet services. After the discontinuation, these users will only have access to voice calls and SMS services. According to BSNL officials, most areas in Bihar have been equipped with upgraded 4G networks, prompting the company to phase out its 3G services.

Switch to 4G for internet access

Customers still using 3G SIM cards will need to upgrade to 4G-enabled SIMs to continue accessing internet services. However, users who only require calling and messaging services can continue using their current SIM cards without any issues.

To switch from 3G to 4G, users must visit a BSNL office to replace their existing SIM cards. The process is expected to be simple and customer-friendly.

BSNL's expanding user base

BSNL has seen a surge in subscribers, especially after private telecom operators increased their recharge tariffs. The company is working to retain this momentum by launching new plans and upgrading its network infrastructure.

Recently, BSNL also made headlines with statements from TCAS regarding the timely rollout of its high-speed 4G and 5G services. The company aims to deliver cutting-edge network solutions while keeping its services affordable for Indian users.

By upgrading to 4G, BSNL customers can enjoy faster internet speeds and improved connectivity, ensuring a better overall experience.

