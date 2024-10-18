OnePlus 13 design, specifications leaked ahead of its launch, reveals slight changes in looks

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 12 (representational image)

OnePlus is all set to launch the successor of its OnePlus 12 smartphone. The upcoming OnePlus 13 is expected to arrive this month in China. Ahead of its launch, various details of the smartphone including its design and key specifications have been leaked. Recently renders of the upcoming smartphone have been revealed. As per renders, the smartphone appears similar to its predecessor with few design tweaks around the rear camera module. Here are all the details you need to know.

OnePlus 13 design (expected)

Recent posts on the Chinese social media platform Weibo have revealed some exciting new images of the upcoming OnePlus 13 smartphone. This latest model is showcased in a sleek black colour. While it shares a similar look with the previous OnePlus 12, there are some noticeable changes.

One big difference is that the camera module is now separated from the phone's main body, forming a distinct circular area on the left. Additionally, the Hasselblad branding, which signifies the phone's enhanced photography capabilities, has been moved to the top right of the camera area, next to a decorative metal strip.

The layout of the camera parts and the OnePlus logo remains the same as before. According to this leak, the OnePlus 13 might come in at least two colours: black and white.

Image Source : DIGITAL CHAT STATIONOnePlus 13 render

OnePlus 13 specifications (expected)

The OnePlus 13 is set to feature a 6.82-inch 2K 10-bit LTPO BOE X2 micro quad curved OLED display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and an innovative local refresh rate feature.

It is rumoured to be powered by the forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, commonly referred to as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, and may come with up to 24GB of RAM and as much as 1TB of internal storage.

In terms of photography, it is expected to have a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Additionally, the device may be supported by a robust 6,000mAh battery with capabilities for 100W wired fast charging.

