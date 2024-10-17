Infinix Zero Flip with dual AMOLED display priced under Rs 45,000 launched in India

Follow us on Image Source : INFINIX Infinix Zero Flip

Infinix has launched a new flip smartphone in India. The newly launched Infinix Zero Flip is a clamshell-style foldable smartphone. Some of its key specifications include a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED inner screen, a 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display, MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, 50-megapixel outer cameras, and more. Here are all the details you need to know about the Infinix Zero Flip smartphone.

Infinix Zero Flip India price and availability

The Infinix Zero Flip is priced at Rs. 54,999 in India for its sole configuration featuring 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. However, during its launch promotion, customers can take advantage of a special price of Rs. 49,999. The smartphone will be available in two attractive colour options: Blossom Glow and Rock Black, and it is set to go on sale starting October 24 exclusively on Flipkart.

To further sweeten the deal, shoppers using SBI credit or debit cards can enjoy an additional discount of Rs. 5,000 when purchasing the Infinix Zero Flip from the e-commerce platform. This means that the effective launch price can drop to just Rs. 44,999, making it an enticing offer for those looking for a feature-rich smartphone.

Infinix Zero Flip India specifications

The Infinix Zero Flip is an innovative smartphone that can hold two SIM cards and runs on the latest Android 14 system. This phone features a large 6.9-inch inner display that shows vibrant colors and images, making it great for watching videos and playing games. It also has a smaller 3.64-inch outer screen, both of which have impressive touch responsiveness.

This device is powered by a modern MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor and comes with 8GB of memory, ensuring smooth performance. It offers 512GB of built-in storage, which means you won't be able to add more space with a memory card.

The camera setup is impressive, with a total of three 50-megapixel cameras—two on the outside for taking photos and videos, and one on the inside for selfies. You can record high-quality videos with any of the cameras.

In terms of connectivity, the Infinix Zero Flip supports fast 5G internet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more, allowing you to stay connected easily. It also has great audio with speakers tuned by JBL and includes a fingerprint scanner for security.

With a sturdy battery that supports fast charging, you'll have enough power to get through the day. The phone has a unique foldable design, and when folded, it’s compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry around.

