Odisha’s Ex-IT Minister falls victim to Rs 1.4 crore cyber fraud: 7 Arrested The cyber fraud criminals have taken the money and moved it to bank accounts across multiple states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Assam.

Cybercrime continues to be a growing concern in India, with even high-profile individuals falling prey to fraudsters. In a shocking case, an Odisha MLA and former IT minister has been duped of Rs 1.4 crore in a sophisticated online scam. The fraud took place over one and a half months, and the police have arrested seven suspects linked to the case.

How did the cyber fraud happen?

According to the Odisha Crime Branch, the fraudsters posed as trading analysts and convinced victims to invest in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), stocks, and other financial schemes, promising them high returns. The criminals used a mobile app to carry out the scam and fraudulently obtained Rs 1.4 crore from the complainant between November 13, 2024, and January 1, 2025.

Minister claims friend used his trading account

The victim complained in January 2025, after realizing the loss. However, he later stated that the fraudulent transactions were made through his trading account, which was being used by a friend. He claimed that he had no direct involvement in the investments that led to the cyber fraud.

Crime Branch IG Sarthak Sarangi confirmed that the department had received the complaint on January 13, 2025, regarding the scam. However, he refrained from disclosing the victim’s name, citing concerns that it could hamper the ongoing investigation.

Reports suggest that the complainant is a sitting MLA, an IIT graduate, and a former IT minister. While not officially named, BJD MLA and ex-IT minister Tusharkanti Behera told reporters, “My friend has been using my trading account and lost the money to cyber fraud. I have no direct knowledge regarding the fraud.”

Cybercriminals spread across multiple states

During the investigation, police discovered that the swindled money had been transferred to bank accounts across multiple states, including Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, and Maharashtra.

To track the criminals, the Crime Branch first sent teams to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, leading to the arrest of seven individuals—four from Karnataka and three from Tamil Nadu. However, authorities believe that more suspects are involved, and additional teams will soon be sent to Hyderabad, West Bengal, and Delhi to track down other accused persons.

Recovery Efforts Underway

So far, the Odisha Crime Branch has been able to recover only ₹4 lakh from the accused individuals. Additionally, ₹15 lakh has been frozen in various bank accounts linked to the scammers. The authorities are continuing their efforts to retrieve the remaining amount.

This incident highlights the growing risk of financial cyber fraud, where even experienced professionals and high-ranking officials can become victims. Police have warned citizens to remain cautious while dealing with online trading platforms, unsolicited investment schemes, and mobile apps offering high returns.

Rising Cybercrime Cases in India

The former minister's case is not an isolated incident. Crime Branch IG Sarthak Sarangi revealed that cybercriminals have also recently targeted a university vice-chancellor and a Navy officer. Such cases remind us that anyone can be a target of digital fraud, and users must take precautionary steps to safeguard their financial transactions.

Authorities have urged people to verify sources before making financial investments, avoid sharing sensitive details online, and report any suspicious activities immediately. Cybercrime units are now working aggressively to crack down on scammers operating across different states.

