Wednesday, November 06, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Nvidia overtakes Apple- Becomes world's most valuable company

Nvidia overtakes Apple- Becomes world's most valuable company

Nvidia now making up 7 per cent of the S&P 500 index’s weight, has driven nearly a quarter of the index’s 21 per cent gains this year.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 06, 2024 23:12 IST
NVIDIA
Image Source : REUTERS NVIDIA

Nvidia has reportedly surpassed Apple Inc., and became the world's most valuable company, in a stunning display of the power of artificial intelligence. The chipmaker's market has been capitalized and has soared to an unprecedented USD 3.43 trillion, fueled by its dominance in the AI hardware market.

A year of explosive growth

Nvidia's meteoric rise can be attributed to its pivotal role in the AI revolution. The company's high-performance GPUs have become essential tools for training and running AI models.

This surge in demand is particularly from data centres and AI researchers have reportedly propelled Nvidia's stock price to astronomical heights, outperforming the broader market by a significant margin.

AI's impact on tech giants

The influence of AI is visible across the entire tech industry where Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta are heavily investing in AI technologies to enhance their products and services.

Nvidia, as a key supplier of AI hardware, has been benefitted from this industry-wide shift.

Analysts bullish on Nvidia's future

Analysts are optimistic about Nvidia's future as they have predicted that the company's revenue will more than double in the current fiscal year and continue to grow significantly in the following year.

The strong demand for AI chips and the company's technological leadership position are driving these bullish forecasts.

As AI continues to reshape industries, Nvidia's dominance in the market is likely to persist. The company's ability to capitalize on the AI revolution has positioned it as a key player in the future of technology.

 

Related Stories
Apple and OpenAI are under negotiation to integrate ChatGPT

Apple and OpenAI are under negotiation to integrate ChatGPT

Tim Cook met Akshat Srivastava, an Indian student ahead of Apple WWDC 2024: Know why

Tim Cook met Akshat Srivastava, an Indian student ahead of Apple WWDC 2024: Know why

Apple embraces AI: Tim Cook introduces 'Apple Intelligence' and ChatGPT for iPhone users

Apple embraces AI: Tim Cook introduces 'Apple Intelligence' and ChatGPT for iPhone users

Apple MacBook Pro with M4 chip to launch in India by Q4 2024: Report

Apple MacBook Pro with M4 chip to launch in India by Q4 2024: Report

Apple achieves record sales in India for FY24, boosted by manufacturing expansion and premiumisation

Apple achieves record sales in India for FY24, boosted by manufacturing expansion and premiumisation

iPhone 16 series: Here is the list of major UPGRADE expected in the upcoming event

iPhone 16 series: Here is the list of major UPGRADE expected in the upcoming event

iPhone 17 Air to come with A19 SoC, major camera upgrades and more, leaks suggest

iPhone 17 Air to come with A19 SoC, major camera upgrades and more, leaks suggest

Could Apple be eyeing Intel for acquisition?

Could Apple be eyeing Intel for acquisition?

Apple’s Project Atlas: Smart Glasses for future wearables market

Apple’s Project Atlas: Smart Glasses for future wearables market

ALSO READ: Android 16 update coming early next year: Google's new plan

To facilitate a smooth transition, Google will provide developers with an early beta version of Android 16 next year. This early access will allow developers to start optimizing their apps for the new OS and ensure a seamless user experience.

ALSO READ: Amazon's colorful Kindle faces early setback in the US: Know what happened

 

Early adopters of the Kindle Colorsoft have reported a noticeable yellow bar which has appeared at the bottom of the screen. This defect, which covers approximately 10 per cent of the display has significantly marred the user experience.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement