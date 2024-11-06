Amazon's colorful Kindle faces early setback in the US: Know what happened

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Amazon's colorful Kindle

Amazon's much-anticipated Kindle Colorsoft e-reader has hit a roadblock in the United States market. The company made the decision to halt the shipments and sales of the device after the persistent issue which has been affecting multiple units. Early adopters of the Kindle Colorsoft have reported a noticeable yellow bar which has appeared at the bottom of the screen. This defect, which covers approximately 10 per cent of the display has significantly marred the user experience.

Amazon acknowledges the issue.

Amazon has reportedly acknowledged the problem and is investigating the root cause actively. To rectify the situation, the company has delayed the shipments of unshipped units to ensure quality control.

This proactive approach will further demonstrate Amazon's commitment to delivering a flawless product.

A temporary pause

While the Kindle Colorsoft is available in select regions at present, the broader rollout has been temporarily halted.

Amazon is prioritizing the resolution of the yellow bar issue before expanding the device's availability.

Customer support and replacement

Affected customers are further advised to contact Amazon's customer service team for assistance. The company is likely to offer replacement units as a solution to the hardware defect.

Alexa's delayed debut

In other Amazon news, the company's ambitious AI assistant, Alexa, is facing a setback. The anticipated October release has been pushed back to 2025. This delay suggests that Amazon is taking a cautious approach to ensure the AI's capabilities meet high standards.

As Amazon navigates these challenges, it remains committed to delivering innovative products and services. The company's proactive response to the Kindle Colorsoft issue and its careful approach to AI development demonstrates its dedication to customer satisfaction and technological excellence.

ALSO READ: Jio's 84-day plan with unlimited calling, data, and free OTT

Reliance Jio, India's leading telecom operator has come up with a new long-term recharge plan that offers significant benefits to its users. This 84-day plan provides a comprehensive package of unlimited calling, high-speed data, and free OTT subscriptions.

ALSO READ: Google successfully defends itself in Gift Card fraud lawsuit

The decision was made on late decision, where the U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman said that a complainer named Judy May lost money because scammers induced her to buy gift cards, and failed to show that Google caused her losses or knew it was receiving stolen funds.