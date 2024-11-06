Jio's 84-day plan with unlimited calling, data, and free OTT

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio

Reliance Jio, India's leading telecom operator has come up with a new long-term recharge plan that offers significant benefits to its users. This 84-day plan provides a comprehensive package of unlimited calling, high-speed data, and free OTT subscriptions.

A generous data allowance

The plan offers a total of 168GB of high-speed data, allowing users to enjoy seamless internet connectivity for 84 days. After the daily data limit of 2GB is exhausted, users can continue browsing at a reduced speed of 64Kbps.

Unlimited calling and messaging

The plan includes unlimited voice calls to any network within India. Additionally, users can send up to 100 SMS messages per day.

Free OTT subscriptions

Jio has bundled free subscriptions to popular OTT platforms with this plan. Users can enjoy 84 days of free access to Amazon Prime Lite and Jio Cinema. Additionally, they can also access JioTV and JioCloud.

5G ready

The plan is 5G-enabled, allowing users to experience high-speed 5G connectivity in areas with 5G network coverage.

This new 84-day plan from Jio offers a compelling proposition for users seeking a long-term, affordable, and feature-rich recharge option. By combining unlimited calling, generous data, and free OTT subscriptions, Jio has once again raised the bar for the Indian telecom industry.

ALSO READ: Android 16 update coming early next year: Google's new plan

Google is set to shake up its traditional Android release schedule. The tech giant plans to launch Android 16 in Q2 2025, a quarter earlier than usual. This strategic move aligns with Google’s efforts to synchronize its software updates with the earlier release dates of its Pixel series, which kicked off this year with the August launch of the Pixel 9.

ALSO READ: Laptop battery draining fast? Try these quick settings to extend its life

This battery technology on many laptops helps them deliver a long life while multitasking. But with time, many users complain of battery issues, like draining without doing much activity on the machine. But, did you ever wonder why? Well, with time, you tend to use so many websites, applications, and features that many users tend to forget that the settings option could help them save their laptop’s life.