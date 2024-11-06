Laptop battery draining fast? Try these quick settings to extend its life

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Laptop

Laptops are a crucial part of our life, as we depend on them for every work these days (personal or professional). Even with advancements in laptop technology, which enables you to do so many tasks flawlessly, it is the battery which plays a crucial role. This battery technology on many laptops helps them deliver a long life while multitasking. But with time, many users complain of battery issues, like draining without doing much activity on the machine. But, did you ever wonder why? Well, with time, you tend to use so many websites, applications, and features that many users tend to forget that the settings option could help them save their laptop’s life.

In this article, we will give you some smart options to save your laptop’s battery life by adjusting a few key settings.

Optimize Power Mode

Switching to "Best Power Efficiency" mode will help your laptop with extended battery life without compromising too much on performance. This one certainly works when you have a lot of writing work.

Enable Auto Energy Saver

You can set your laptop to enter energy-saving mode when the battery reaches 30 per cent automatically. This will help your machine to put less pressure to your machine.

Set Auto Screen-Off and Hibernation

You could reduce the idle power usage of your laptop by setting the screen to turn off and enter hibernation after a short inactivity.

Use Auto Brightness Adjustment

You could enable this feature (if supported) to optimise brightness based on surrounding light, which will help to reduce energy consumption.

Activate ‘Close Lid to Sleep’

Configure your laptop with the setting to go to sleep when you close the lid, by minimizing power use.

Opting for these simple adjustments can make a noticeable difference in your battery life, which will help you get more battery life out of your Windows lap

