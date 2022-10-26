Wednesday, October 26, 2022
     
Now check your Nest camera and doorbell feeds on web with Google Home- Know how

Google Home has updated the platform and now it can support cameras for the web view including Nest Cam (battery), Nest Cam (wired), Nest Cam with floodlight (wired), Nest Doorbell (wired) aka Nest Hello, Nest Doorbell (battery), Nest Doorbell (wired, second-gen), Nest Cam Indoor and more.

Published on: October 26, 2022 12:39 IST
Google has announced that it is rolling out a Home update that will let users view their Nest camera and doorbell feeds on the web. The company has said that the users can easily check in on live views in full screen, view camera status, zoom in to see more details and more, all from the web browsers. ALSO READ: Google slapped with second fine in India in less than a week, needs to pay Rs 936 crore - Details

In an official blog post, Rachel Taylor and Jacqueline Liang, Product Managers, at Google Home, said, "Google Home for web will be available as a preview as we continue to work on improving it and adding more popular camera features." ALSO READ: WhatsApp down: Messaging platform back after longest-ever global outage

"We hope you enjoy these new updates!" Taylor added.

The list of supported cameras for the web view includes Nest Cam (battery) and Nest Cam (wired), Nest Cam with floodlight (wired), Nest Doorbell (battery), Nest Doorbell (wired) aka Nest Hello, Nest Doorbell (wired, second-gen), Nest Cam Indoor and Nest Cam Outdoor, Nest Cam IQ Indoor and Nest Cam IQ Outdoor.

Last month, Google has announced that its Google Home can now use Nest speakers to detect users' presence.

Users can enable presence sensing in the Google Home app for Android and iOS by visiting the Features section in the settings.

Home's optional presence sensing feature can now use interactions with Nest speakers and smart displays to help detect activity in your abode, letting it perform automated actions.

