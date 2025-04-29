Nothing sub-brand CMF launches Phone 2 Pro with flagship-like features for Rs 18,999 The CMF Phone 2 Pro features an AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The device also includes reverse charging and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor.

New Delhi:

Nothing's sub-brand, CMF, has officially launched its latest smartphone in India: the CMF Phone 2 Pro. This new model succeeds the CMF Phone 1, which debuted in the country last July. The Phone 2 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset and features a stunning 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It houses a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports both wired and reverse charging capabilities.

CMF Phone 2 Pro India price and availability

In terms of pricing, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is priced at Rs 18,999 for the base model featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There's also an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant available for Rs 20,999. Interested buyers can choose from Black, Light Green, Orange, or White colour options, and the phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart, the CMF India website, and various retail partners starting May 5.

Additionally, users of Axis, HDFC, ICICI Bank, and SBI cards can enjoy a discount of Rs 1,000 on transactions. Shoppers can benefit from an extra Rs 1,000 off with exchange offers, effectively lowering the starting price of the CMF Phone 2 Pro to Rs. 16,999. Like its predecessor, the Phone 2 Pro comes with a range of accessories, including a universal cover, interchangeable lenses, wallet, stand, lanyard, and a cardholder (sold separately).

CMF Phone 2 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) CMF Phone 2 Pro runs on Android 15, customised with Nothing OS 3.2, and is confirmed to receive three years of major Android updates alongside six years of security patches. The device showcases a full-HD+ (1,080×2,392 pixels) AMOLED display, offering vibrant visuals with up to a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM frequency, 387ppi pixel density, and a touch sampling rate of 480Hz, not to mention a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. HDR10+ support and Panda Glass protection further enhance its display quality.

Beneath the surface, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is driven by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. This cutting-edge chip boasts a 10 percent faster CPU and a 5 percent improvement in graphics performance compared to the previous year's CMF Phone 1, which was powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300. Users can even expand the onboard RAM up to 16GB thanks to the RAM Booster feature.

For photography enthusiasts, the Phone 2 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera system: a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.88 aperture and EIS, complemented by a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with f/1.88 aperture, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 119.5-degree field of view. The telephoto lens offers 2x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom. On the front, a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture is ready to capture clear images. The new model utilises Nothing's TrueLens Engine 3.0 technology to enhance overall camera performance.

Users will have access to up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded by up to 2TB. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. The phone features an optical in-display fingerprint sensor for seamless authentication.

With an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, the CMF Phone 2 Pro also comes equipped with two microphones. It includes an Essential Key for quick access to data like screenshots, photos, and voice notes through the new Essential Space.

The 5,000mAh battery supports rapid 33W charging and 5W reverse wired charging, boasting up to 47 hours of calling time and around 22 hours of YouTube streaming on a single charge. The Indian variant of the phone comes with a charging adapter and a protective case included in the box. The dimensions of the phone are 164×7.8×78mm, weighing in at 185g.

