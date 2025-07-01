Nothing Phone 3 launches tonight: Price in India, features and where to watch live Nothing is set to launch its Phone 3 today, at 10:30 PM IST. The event, titled “Come to Play”, will be live-streamed from London. The phone is expected to bring major upgrades over its predecessor, including a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, 50MP triple camera setup, and new Glyph Matrix design.

New Delhi:

Nothing, a UK-based tech brand which gained popularity in a couple of years, is all set to reveal its latest and much-anticipated 'Phone 3'. The launch event will take place tonight and will be held live from London. This will be the company’s third smartphone, and it is expected to be its first true flagship and will be launched globally, including in India.

How to watch the livestream in India

The Nothing Phone 3 launch event will be streamed live from London at 6 PM BST (10:30 PM IST). Indian viewers can tune into the Nothing YouTube channel to watch the ‘Nothing Event: Come to Play’. The official livestream link is also embedded across Nothing’s social media platforms. Here is the link to the event, which will go live at the anticipated time:

Nothing Phone 3: Price in India (Expected)

Although the final price has yet to be revealed, CEO Carl Pei hinted that the Phone 3 could be priced around £800 (approximately Rs 90,000). This makes it significantly more expensive than the Nothing Phone 2, which launched at Rs 44,999.

Key specifications and features expected

The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to offer flagship-level performance and features, including:

Display: It comes with a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 with major CPU, GPU and NPU gains Camera setup: 50MP periscope telephoto (3x zoom)

50MP main camera

50MP ultra-wide camera Battery: Backed by a 5,150mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging Other highlighting features: It supports wireless and reverse wireless charging, Glyph Matrix interface Software Support: 5 years of Android updates, 7 years of security patches

Highlighting Glyph Matrix: New upgrade

The Glyph Matrix will be replacing the earlier Glyph Interface, which offers a revamped notification light system near the rear camera.

So far, this is not concrete information about the upcoming smartphone, and anything could be confirmed only after the company makes the official announcement.