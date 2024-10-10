Nothing Phone 2a brings Android 15 beta: What’s new with the update?

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing has kicked off the open beta program for its Phone series, introducing the Android 15 version. Known for its unique approach to software, reminiscent of OnePlus during Carl Pei’s time, the company is offering a fresh experience with this beta. Users with the Phone 2a model can try out the Android 15 update now, ahead of the official release set for December 2024.

Nothing OS 3.0 based on Android 15: Major upgrades await

The new Nothing OS 3.0, built on Android 15, promises significant changes:

Redesigned app Drawer and Lock Screen: The update includes a new-look app drawer and widgets for the lock screen, along with enhanced customization options.

Smarter AI-Powered App Drawer: Nothing introduces an AI-powered smart drawer that organizes apps automatically, simplifying access for users.

Enhanced Camera experience on the Phone 2a

The update also brings improvements to the camera on the Phone 2a:

Faster camera launch times and reduced HDR processing delays.

Enhanced portrait effects and improved low-light photo capabilities.

Try It Now: Beta Available for Phone 2a Users

Users of the Phone 2a can apply for the open beta program starting this week, getting an early taste of the new features before the official release. Other models like Phone 2, Phone 1, Phone 2a Plus, and CMF Phone 1 are expected to receive the update in November and December 2024.

Looking ahead: Nothing OS 3.0 out-of-the-box with Phone 3

The highly-anticipated Phone 3 model, rumoured to launch in Q1 2025, is likely to come with Nothing OS 3.0 pre-installed, offering the latest Android 15 experience from the start.

