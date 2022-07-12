Nothing Phone (1) Launch Event: 5 best things to see in the handset today at the event

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER: CARL PEI Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) Launch Event:

Nothing is finally unveiling the flagship handset- Phone 1 through a global launch event taking place in London today. The CEO of Nothing, Carl Pei even expressed his excitement through Twitter where he mentioned, a “fun week ahead” yesterday.

The Phone (1) launch event will be globally telecasted and there are a number of speculations being made. I bring to you a set of 5 unique qualities the upcoming flagship smartphone from Nothing will come with:

The smartphone will have a semi-transparent back panel which will have a unique LED notification system called the Glyph interface. The Glyph interface will enable the phone to respond via LED lights. Also, the user can customise it accordingly. The phone will be available to purchase exclusively on Flipkart like ear (1) The phone will support wireless charging for the ear (1) on the phone, this will be certainly unique! You can place your ear (1) case on the Glyph back and it will start to charge. It will be that simple The phone will feature the best 50-megapixel rear camera and will quality will be perfect to beat any standing smartphone in today’s time The Phone 1 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset

Expected Price for Phone 1:

The flagshipped smartphone is expected to come in 3 variants:

8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage variant to be priced at around EUR 469.99 which is around Rs. 37,900

12GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage variant, to be priced at EUR 549.99 which is roughly Rs. 44,300

8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant to be priced at EUR 499.99 which is roughly Rs. 40,300

It was tipped that the smartphone will launch in India in the price range of Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 40,000, which makes the device stand under the mid-range segment.

For more details, India TV will be covering the live event for you to let you know everything about the Phone (1).