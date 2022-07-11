Nothing Phone (1) Launch Event: Where to watch and what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER: CARL PEI Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone (1) Launch Event:

Nothing Phone 1 is set to launch tomorrow, it looks like the entire world is keen to know everything about the brand. In fact, Carl Pei, CEO and Co-Founder of Nothing has also stated how surprised he is with the global excitement for the upcoming handset. On his official Twitter page, he mentioned

Carl Pei Tweet

The handset is set to launch tomorrow (July 12) in London, and the event will be telecasted across the world.

The expected price for the upcoming Phone (1) has also been tipped which is something under Rs 30,000.

It was recently revealed that the Phone 1 will feature an under-display fingerprint scanner and earlier, Pei confirmed that the handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset and will have a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

Nothing Phone 1

Here are the further expectations for the upcoming flagship smartphone from Nothing:

Expectations for Nothing Phone 1

The Phone 1 is expected to come in three variants:

8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage variant to be priced at around EUR 469.99 which is around Rs. 37,900

12GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage variant, to be priced at EUR 549.99 which is roughly Rs. 44,300

8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant to be priced at EUR 499.99 which is roughly Rs. 40,300

It was tipped that the smartphone will launch in India in the price range of Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 40,000, which makes the device stand under the mid-range segment.

Nothing Phone 1

Specifications of Nothing Phone 1

Carl Pei earlier confirmed the processor and primary rear camera, and now it has been tipped that the handset will feature a 6.55-inch OLED display with a unique LED notification system which will be called the Glyph interface, enabling the phone to respond via LED lights placed on the semi-transparent back panel. The phone is also said to come with Gorilla glass protection and will run on the latest Android 12 OS. The smartphone is expected to come with atleast a 6000mAh battery and as per the sources. It is also said recently that the smartphone might come packed without the charger but will support Type-C charging.