Nothing launches first store in India: Here are the details

Nothing, a popular smartphone manufacturer has recently opened its first store in India, which certainly excites a lot of Indian customers. The store has opened under the name of Drops by Nothing, which has been located in Bangalore's Lulu Shopping Mall. Customers are certainly buzzing with excitement about the new retail experience.

The opening of the Drops store follows the recent launch of Nothing's second smartphone in the row- the Phone 2. The customers who will be visiting the Drops store will have the opportunity to purchase various products from the Nothing lineup. Notably, customers can also pre-book the Nothing Phone 2 at the store till July 16.

On July 14, when the store got unleashed, a large crowd gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the highly anticipated Nothing Phone 2 and EarStick earbuds. The excitement surrounding the store's launch had been building for some time, and customers were eager to see and experience the latest offerings from Nothing.

About Nothing Phone 2

The Nothing Phone 2 boasts impressive features, including a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone has been powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and the company ensures a lag-free experience. It comes with 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage. The rear panel houses a dual-camera setup, with both cameras featuring a 50MP lens. For selfies, the device is equipped with a 32-megapixel front camera. Additionally, the Nothing Phone 2 is powered by a 4,700mAh battery.

With the opening of the Drops store in India, Nothing aims to provide its customers with a unique and immersive retail experience. The store serves as a platform for customers to explore and purchase Nothing's innovative products, including the highly anticipated Nothing Phone 2. The presence of a physical store enhances customer convenience and further strengthens Nothing's relationship with its Indian fanbase.

Nothing Drops store in India

