Nothing Ear (2) Black launched with 2 unique features: Details

Nothing's Ear 2 in-ear earphones offer up to 40dB active noise cancellation, 11.6mm custom drivers, and three AI-backed microphones in each bud, complemented by intuitive touch controls for seamless functionality.

IANS Reported By: IANS Noida Updated on: July 06, 2023 18:59 IST
Nothing Ear (2) Black launched with 2 unique features

Ahead of its much-anticipated Phone (2) launch, consumer technology brand Nothing on Thursday announced a new black variant for its Hi-Res Audio certified and noise-cancellation earbuds, Ear (2), in India.

Ear (2) black will be available at Rs 9,999 and will go on sale from July 21 via Flipkart and select retail stores, the company said in a statement.

Phone (2) pre-order customers will have early access to Ear (2) black from July 11 till July 20.

The device comes with new audio updates on the Nothing X app including an Advanced Equaliser for Ear (2) and Ear (stick), along with a Noise Reduction feature just for Ear (stick). 

Ear (2) delivers an authentic sound experience, boasting Hi-Res Audio certification and LHDC 5.0 technology. 

The earbuds feature an 11.6 mm custom driver for deep, powerful bass and crystal-clear highs with a new dual chamber design that enhances the overall sound quality with smoother airflow. 

Ear (2) also features Dual Connection for easy device switching, Personal Sound Profile for next-level personalisation, improved wind-proof and crowd-proof Clear Voice Technology, and Personalised Active Noise Cancellation that adapts to the unique shape of a user's ear canal. 

The new advanced equaliser gives users even more freedom to control how they want to hear their music through an intuitive and simple graphical interface. 

It allows a deep level of customisation through a parametric 8-band equaliser with a real-time preview of the changes, the full Q factor, and frequency control.

Available via the Nothing X app, this new feature will also let users share their EQ profile or download others through a QR code.

Nothing has also introduced a Noise Reduction for Ear (stick) to enable users to attenuate ambient noises and enjoy music on a deeper level.

 

