Noise ColorFit Loop with Bluetooth calling launched at Rs 2,499

Noise ColorFit Loop will soon be available for purchase on Flipkart and GoNoise.com. The smartwatch tracks all vitals like heart rate, SPO2 levels, sleeping and breathing patterns and stress measurement.

IANS Reported By: IANS Noida Published on: December 09, 2022 18:31 IST
Noise
Image Source : NOISE Noise ColorFit Loop

Homegrown brand Noise on Friday launched a new affordable smartwatch with Bluetooth calling and a premium 1.85-inch display, to expand its Tru Sync portfolio of smartwatches.

Noise ColorFit Loop is priced at Rs 2,499 and will soon be available for purchase on Flipkart and GoNoise.com, the company said in a statement.

The new smartwatch comes in six colour options and features a 1.85-inch large display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

"At Noise, we are focused on exceeding consumer needs every time we innovate or design a new product, to ensure it is at par with consumers' expectations," said Amit Khatri, Co-founder, of Noise.

"Our latest addition to the Tru Sync portfolio, Noise ColorFit Loop resonates with this belief as it is ideal for new-age consumers looking for a power-packed experience on their smartwatch," Khatri added.

Powered with Tru Sync technology, the new smartwatch comes with single-chip Bluetooth 5.3, which makes it easy to use and pair.

"Users can now enjoy stable, lag-free calls with lower battery consumption supported by inbuilt speakers and microphone," the company said.

It also features a 2.5D curved glass clubbed with a 60 Hz refresh rate for a lag-free user interface (UI) experience and 550 nits of brightness for uninterrupted outdoor viewing.

The new watch is water and dust-resistant and gives a battery life of seven days ensuring a seamless experience.

Additionally, the smartwatch tracks all vitals such as SPO2 levels, heart rate, sleeping and breathing patterns and stress measurement.

Users can also save up to 10 contacts on the smartwatch.

"The productivity suite on the smartwatch includes a calculator, events reminder, weather updates, calls, SMS, and app notifications along with quick replies and smart DND," the company said.

