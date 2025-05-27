No more separate recharges: Airtel introduces 3 new plans bundling Netflix, JioCinema, Zee5 Airtel has introduced three new prepaid plans for its users, offering free subscriptions to OTT apps like Netflix, JioCinema, and Zee5.

New Delhi:

Airtel has rolled out three new prepaid plans that cater to its millions of users, eliminating the need for separate subscriptions to popular OTT platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, and Zee5. These new plans come bundled with access to various OTT apps, providing a complete entertainment package. Additionally, users will receive a complimentary Airtel Xstream Play premium subscription, granting access to over 25 OTT applications.

Airtel Rs 279 plan

This budget-friendly plan serves as a data pack, offering users a subscription to Netflix Basic for all devices. Along with this, subscribers can enjoy the JioHotstar Super Plan and Zee5 Premium Plan. The plan also provides 1GB of data and includes a subscription to Airtel Xstream Play Premium, all within a validity of 30 days.

Airtel Rs 589 plan

With a validity of 28 days, this Airtel plan features a subscription to Netflix Basic for all devices as well. Users also gain access to the JioHotstar Super Plan and Zee5 Premium Plan. Additionally, this plan includes unlimited calling and daily 2GB of high-speed data, along with unlimited 5G data for seamless browsing.

Airtel Rs 1729 plan

The Rs 1729 prepaid recharge plan stands out with a longer validity of 84 days. It too offers Netflix Basic for all devices, alongside access to the JioHotstar Super Plan and Zee5 Premium Plan. Users will also receive a subscription to Airtel Xstream Play Premium. This plan features unlimited calling, daily 2GB of high-speed data, and the added benefit of unlimited 5G data for a truly enhanced experience.

Recharge plan Benefits Validity Rs 279 1GB data, Netflix Basic, Zee5 Premium, JioHotstar Super, Airtel Xstream Play Premium 30 days Rs 598 Netflix Basic, Zee5 Premium, JioHotstar Super, Airtel Xstream Play Premium, Unlimited calling, daily 2GB data, Unlimited 5G, daily 100 SMS 28 days Rs 1729 Netflix Basic, Zee5 Premium, JioHotstar Super, Airtel Xstream Play Premium, Unlimited calling, daily 2GB data, Unlimited 5G, daily 100 SMS 84 days

