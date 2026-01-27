New BGMI redeem codes released on January 27: How to get the future fuel backpack Krafton India has released a fresh set of BGMI redeem codes on January 27, 2026. A total of 59 official codes are now live, allowing players to unlock cosmetic rewards such as weapon skins, outfits, and the popular Future Fuel backpack. These codes can be redeemed from the official website only.

New Delhi:

Krafton India has rolled out a new batch of official BGMI redeem codes, continuing its regular reward drops for the Indian players. The newly released codes will offer access to several in-game items, which will help the players to have a levelled-up experience without affecting the gameplay balance.

Among the most talked-about rewards, this time BGMI is offering the Future Fuel Backpack, along with character costumes, weapon finishes and other visual upgrades. The publisher has further stated clearly that these rewards will be honoured only when redeemed via the official BGMI redemption portal. Codes obtained from third-party websites or unofficial sources will not work.

(Image Source : BGMI)BGMI

BGMI official redeem codes on January 27, 2026

Here are the officially released BGMI redeem codes:

IBZCZXTXFTT4KK4V IBZDZX3DJFTQP939 IBZEZEPPES36EXU6 IBZFZHW8AQH5V8G6 IBZRZGTTF4SAAT74 IBZVZC7VXQAE34XS IBZTZG94SRUQW4PQ IBZUZAP4DV98K56R IBZBAZVQVCBHMRVF IBZBBZRDSR3PTPJS IBZBCZSTU8KRHHKT IBZGZCTWMDJHMS5P IBZHZB96X77HDXUS IBZIZ56NGASH4C6F IBZCBZJT4T9QF343 IBZCCZJVV5UHMD8V IBZCDZMJCMXSHRAW IBZCEZ36AEWAEPVU IBZCQZR5PKPG4NN6 IBZCRZBTF45WMJS4 IBZCLZS7CGKWA86N IBZCMZW4JQEJRXBT IBZCNZRX3FBB5KCV IBZCOZRTRFHDA4K5 IBZCPZTVGMWX7DNP IBZBKZTVAA8SKQUX IBZBLZ4K4DGFXHCP IBZJZGPSVEGQ6QTF IBZCKZ733VXHXKPS IBZCAZJMM94WH9DJ IBZKZS4UGDG8KMGN IBZLZCMDNSV4U35D IBZMZWH93P8QJUAP IBZNZ37XRGEG7UA7 IBZOZEGSUXKMF67F IBZPZRM8T3PJ3444 IBZQZ3RH6FSFB63U IBZBJZ9B7VHMJEBU IBZBGZ3XBTU4DQS4 IBZBMZNNFFMT5RA9 IBZBDZ4RCGWRJCDN IBZBEZ5NABS4HKSU IBZBFZRUDTUSMFCJ IBZBHZCB5N8DHKQK IBZBIZH8BWQTU8CX IBZBRZJG6RU5RJ3B IBZBVZFWWW75UKTG IBZBTZTNR3TAQGSA IBZBUZ3PHWMEM68B IBZBNZ33A3PTVAPP IBZBOZDKFRSBW77Q IBZBPZRPHJCRA3M5 IBZBQZEF68AP4UMM IBZCFZ9MX38CFT66 IBZCGZP5W9TJBTM9 IBZCHZ6JXQGHH4D8 IBZCIZF8P8757PC5 IBZCJZ8KC95569CW IBZCVZGX93TQNDJE

(Image Source : BGMI)BGMI

How to redeem BGMI official codes?

Players can redeem these codes by following the steps below:

Visit the official BGMI redemption website

Enter your in-game Character ID

Paste the redeem code

Complete the CAPTCHA verification

Submit the form

A success message will appear, and rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox.

Important BGMI redeem code rules

Each code mentioned above is limited to 10 users only, so players need to be quick Codes work on a first-come, first-served basis – no partiality! Only one code could be redeemed by one users, per account, per day Guest accounts are not eligible to redeem codes, and if they want to, then they will have to register themselves first. Rewards must be claimed from in-game mail within 7 days from the day they are issued. Unclaimed rewards will expire after 30 days

ALSO READ: