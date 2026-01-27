Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. New BGMI redeem codes released on January 27: How to get the future fuel backpack

New BGMI redeem codes released on January 27: How to get the future fuel backpack

Krafton India has released a fresh set of BGMI redeem codes on January 27, 2026. A total of 59 official codes are now live, allowing players to unlock cosmetic rewards such as weapon skins, outfits, and the popular Future Fuel backpack. These codes can be redeemed from the official website only.

BGMI
BGMI Image Source : BGMI
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Krafton India has rolled out a new batch of official BGMI redeem codes, continuing its regular reward drops for the Indian players. The newly released codes will offer access to several in-game items, which will help the players to have a levelled-up experience without affecting the gameplay balance.

Among the most talked-about rewards, this time BGMI is offering the Future Fuel Backpack, along with character costumes, weapon finishes and other visual upgrades.  The publisher has further stated clearly that these rewards will be honoured only when redeemed via the official BGMI redemption portal. Codes obtained from third-party websites or unofficial sources will not work.

India Tv - BGMI
(Image Source : BGMI)BGMI

BGMI official redeem codes on January 27, 2026

Here are the officially released BGMI redeem codes:

  1. IBZCZXTXFTT4KK4V
  2. IBZDZX3DJFTQP939
  3. IBZEZEPPES36EXU6
  4. IBZFZHW8AQH5V8G6
  5. IBZRZGTTF4SAAT74
  6. IBZVZC7VXQAE34XS
  7. IBZTZG94SRUQW4PQ
  8. IBZUZAP4DV98K56R
  9. IBZBAZVQVCBHMRVF
  10. IBZBBZRDSR3PTPJS
  11. IBZBCZSTU8KRHHKT
  12. IBZGZCTWMDJHMS5P
  13. IBZHZB96X77HDXUS
  14. IBZIZ56NGASH4C6F
  15. IBZCBZJT4T9QF343
  16. IBZCCZJVV5UHMD8V
  17. IBZCDZMJCMXSHRAW
  18. IBZCEZ36AEWAEPVU
  19. IBZCQZR5PKPG4NN6
  20. IBZCRZBTF45WMJS4
  21. IBZCLZS7CGKWA86N
  22. IBZCMZW4JQEJRXBT
  23. IBZCNZRX3FBB5KCV
  24. IBZCOZRTRFHDA4K5
  25. IBZCPZTVGMWX7DNP
  26. IBZBKZTVAA8SKQUX
  27. IBZBLZ4K4DGFXHCP
  28. IBZJZGPSVEGQ6QTF
  29. IBZCKZ733VXHXKPS
  30. IBZCAZJMM94WH9DJ
  31. IBZKZS4UGDG8KMGN
  32. IBZLZCMDNSV4U35D
  33. IBZMZWH93P8QJUAP
  34. IBZNZ37XRGEG7UA7
  35. IBZOZEGSUXKMF67F
  36. IBZPZRM8T3PJ3444
  37. IBZQZ3RH6FSFB63U
  38. IBZBJZ9B7VHMJEBU
  39. IBZBGZ3XBTU4DQS4
  40. IBZBMZNNFFMT5RA9
  41. IBZBDZ4RCGWRJCDN
  42. IBZBEZ5NABS4HKSU
  43. IBZBFZRUDTUSMFCJ
  44. IBZBHZCB5N8DHKQK
  45. IBZBIZH8BWQTU8CX
  46. IBZBRZJG6RU5RJ3B
  47. IBZBVZFWWW75UKTG
  48. IBZBTZTNR3TAQGSA
  49. IBZBUZ3PHWMEM68B
  50. IBZBNZ33A3PTVAPP
  51. IBZBOZDKFRSBW77Q
  52. IBZBPZRPHJCRA3M5
  53. IBZBQZEF68AP4UMM
  54. IBZCFZ9MX38CFT66
  55. IBZCGZP5W9TJBTM9
  56. IBZCHZ6JXQGHH4D8
  57. IBZCIZF8P8757PC5
  58. IBZCJZ8KC95569CW
  59. IBZCVZGX93TQNDJE

India Tv - BGMI
(Image Source : BGMI)BGMI

How to redeem BGMI official codes?

Players can redeem these codes by following the steps below:

  • Visit the official BGMI redemption website
  • Enter your in-game Character ID
  • Paste the redeem code
  • Complete the CAPTCHA verification
  • Submit the form
  • A success message will appear, and rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox.

Important BGMI redeem code rules

  1. Each code mentioned above is limited to 10 users only, so players need to be quick
  2. Codes work on a first-come, first-served basis – no partiality!
  3. Only one code could be redeemed by one users, per account, per day
  4. Guest accounts are not eligible to redeem codes, and if they want to, then they will have to register themselves first.
  5. Rewards must be claimed from in-game mail within 7 days from the day they are issued.
  6. Unclaimed rewards will expire after 30 days

ALSO READ:

Vivo X200T launched in India with ZEISS cameras, Dimensity 9400+ and 6200mAh battery

Apple unveils new AirTag with longer range, louder alerts and better tracking

Malicious Chrome Extensions found on Web Store, Over 1 lakh users at risk: Remove now
 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
Tech News BGMI Gaming
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\