New BGMI redeem codes released on January 27: How to get the future fuel backpack

Krafton India has rolled out a new batch of official BGMI redeem codes, continuing its regular reward drops for the Indian players. The newly released codes will offer access to several in-game items, which will help the players to have a levelled-up experience without affecting the gameplay balance.
Among the most talked-about rewards, this time BGMI is offering the Future Fuel Backpack, along with character costumes, weapon finishes and other visual upgrades. The publisher has further stated clearly that these rewards will be honoured only when redeemed via the official BGMI redemption portal. Codes obtained from third-party websites or unofficial sources will not work.
BGMI official redeem codes on January 27, 2026
Here are the officially released BGMI redeem codes:
- IBZCZXTXFTT4KK4V
- IBZDZX3DJFTQP939
- IBZEZEPPES36EXU6
- IBZFZHW8AQH5V8G6
- IBZRZGTTF4SAAT74
- IBZVZC7VXQAE34XS
- IBZTZG94SRUQW4PQ
- IBZUZAP4DV98K56R
- IBZBAZVQVCBHMRVF
- IBZBBZRDSR3PTPJS
- IBZBCZSTU8KRHHKT
- IBZGZCTWMDJHMS5P
- IBZHZB96X77HDXUS
- IBZIZ56NGASH4C6F
- IBZCBZJT4T9QF343
- IBZCCZJVV5UHMD8V
- IBZCDZMJCMXSHRAW
- IBZCEZ36AEWAEPVU
- IBZCQZR5PKPG4NN6
- IBZCRZBTF45WMJS4
- IBZCLZS7CGKWA86N
- IBZCMZW4JQEJRXBT
- IBZCNZRX3FBB5KCV
- IBZCOZRTRFHDA4K5
- IBZCPZTVGMWX7DNP
- IBZBKZTVAA8SKQUX
- IBZBLZ4K4DGFXHCP
- IBZJZGPSVEGQ6QTF
- IBZCKZ733VXHXKPS
- IBZCAZJMM94WH9DJ
- IBZKZS4UGDG8KMGN
- IBZLZCMDNSV4U35D
- IBZMZWH93P8QJUAP
- IBZNZ37XRGEG7UA7
- IBZOZEGSUXKMF67F
- IBZPZRM8T3PJ3444
- IBZQZ3RH6FSFB63U
- IBZBJZ9B7VHMJEBU
- IBZBGZ3XBTU4DQS4
- IBZBMZNNFFMT5RA9
- IBZBDZ4RCGWRJCDN
- IBZBEZ5NABS4HKSU
- IBZBFZRUDTUSMFCJ
- IBZBHZCB5N8DHKQK
- IBZBIZH8BWQTU8CX
- IBZBRZJG6RU5RJ3B
- IBZBVZFWWW75UKTG
- IBZBTZTNR3TAQGSA
- IBZBUZ3PHWMEM68B
- IBZBNZ33A3PTVAPP
- IBZBOZDKFRSBW77Q
- IBZBPZRPHJCRA3M5
- IBZBQZEF68AP4UMM
- IBZCFZ9MX38CFT66
- IBZCGZP5W9TJBTM9
- IBZCHZ6JXQGHH4D8
- IBZCIZF8P8757PC5
- IBZCJZ8KC95569CW
- IBZCVZGX93TQNDJE
How to redeem BGMI official codes?
Players can redeem these codes by following the steps below:
- Visit the official BGMI redemption website
- Enter your in-game Character ID
- Paste the redeem code
- Complete the CAPTCHA verification
- Submit the form
- A success message will appear, and rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox.
Important BGMI redeem code rules
- Each code mentioned above is limited to 10 users only, so players need to be quick
- Codes work on a first-come, first-served basis – no partiality!
- Only one code could be redeemed by one users, per account, per day
- Guest accounts are not eligible to redeem codes, and if they want to, then they will have to register themselves first.
- Rewards must be claimed from in-game mail within 7 days from the day they are issued.
- Unclaimed rewards will expire after 30 days
ALSO READ: