Need information about your village panchayat? Here's how you can use Meri Panchayat app

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Meri Panchayat app

The Modi government at the Center has launched several government websites and apps to promote e-governance. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has recently launched the Meri Panchayat app. You can download this app for free from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. The app provides citizens with information related to their panchayat. If there is a lack of development in your village and the Pradhan is not doing any work, you can use this app to access information about the funds allocated to the village. Additionally, you can conduct a social audit of the schemes.

Here's how to use the Meri Panchayat app and details about its benefits:

How to use the Meri Panchayat App:

1. Go to the Google Play Store (Android) or Apple App Store (iPhone).

2. Search for and download the Meri Panchayat app.

Image Source : FILEHow to use the Meri Panchayat App

3. After downloading the app, grant the necessary permissions during installation.

4. Log in to the app using your mobile number and OTP.

Image Source : FILEHow to use the Meri Panchayat App

5. Set your panchayat by selecting your state, district, and gram panchayat.

Image Source : FILEHow to use the Meri Panchayat App

6. You will then be able to access options such as fund allocation and social audit within the app.

Image Source : FILEHow to use the Meri Panchayat App

Benefits of the app:

The Meri Panchayat app provides contact details of your village head or chief and village panchayat secretary.

You can also find out about the funds received in the panchayat.

Information about the schemes running in the gram panchayat and the funds invested in it will be available.

Details about the income and expenditure of the panchayat, according to the financial year, are also provided.

The app can be used to find out the amount of money in the bank account of the gram panchayat.

Information about the gram panchayat meetings is also available through the app.

ALSO READ: Motorola Razr 50 with dual 50MP camera launched in India under Rs 65,000: Check specifications, availability