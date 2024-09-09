Monday, September 09, 2024
     
Need information about your village panchayat? Here's how you can use Meri Panchayat app

If you want to stay updated on the development in your Gram Panchayat and track the work of the village head or chief, then this government app will be very useful for you. Here's how to use it.

Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Updated on: September 09, 2024 14:57 IST
Meri Panchayat app
Image Source : REUTERS Meri Panchayat app

The Modi government at the Center has launched several government websites and apps to promote e-governance. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has recently launched the Meri Panchayat app. You can download this app for free from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. The app provides citizens with information related to their panchayat. If there is a lack of development in your village and the Pradhan is not doing any work, you can use this app to access information about the funds allocated to the village. Additionally, you can conduct a social audit of the schemes.

Here's how to use the Meri Panchayat app and details about its benefits:

How to use the Meri Panchayat App:

  • 1. Go to the Google Play Store (Android) or Apple App Store (iPhone).
  • 2. Search for and download the Meri Panchayat app.

How to use the Meri Panchayat App

Image Source : FILEHow to use the Meri Panchayat App

  • 3. After downloading the app, grant the necessary permissions during installation.
  • 4. Log in to the app using your mobile number and OTP.

How to use the Meri Panchayat App

Image Source : FILEHow to use the Meri Panchayat App

  • 5. Set your panchayat by selecting your state, district, and gram panchayat.

How to use the Meri Panchayat App

Image Source : FILEHow to use the Meri Panchayat App

  • 6. You will then be able to access options such as fund allocation and social audit within the app.

How to use the Meri Panchayat App

Image Source : FILEHow to use the Meri Panchayat App

Benefits of the app:

  • The Meri Panchayat app provides contact details of your village head or chief and village panchayat secretary.
  • You can also find out about the funds received in the panchayat.
  • Information about the schemes running in the gram panchayat and the funds invested in it will be available.
  • Details about the income and expenditure of the panchayat, according to the financial year, are also provided.
  • The app can be used to find out the amount of money in the bank account of the gram panchayat.
  • Information about the gram panchayat meetings is also available through the app.

