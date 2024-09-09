Motorola Razr 50 with dual 50MP camera launched in India under Rs 65,000: Check specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola Razr 50

Motorola has launched a new flip-style smartphone in India. The newly launched Motorola Razr 50 comes with an aluminium frame. The smartphone was launched in the global market in June this year alongside Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. Some of its key features include 6.9-inch internal screen, 3.63-inch cover display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC, IPX8-rated build, 4,200mAh battery and more. Here are all the details you need to know.

Motorola Razr 50 India price and availability

The Motorola Razr 50 will come in Beach Sand, Koala Grey, and Spritz Orange colour options. It is priced at Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It will be available for purchase in India from September 20 through Amazon, Motorola.in, Reliance Digital, and select retail stores. Pre-booking will start on September 10.

As part of an introductory offer, interested buyers can get a Rs. 5,000 festive discount and a Rs. 10,000 bank discount when purchasing the Motorola Razr 50, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 49,999. Additionally, there are no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 2,778. Buyers can also receive benefits worth Rs. 15,000 from Reliance Jio.

Motorola Razr 50 specifications

The Motorola Razr 50 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable inbuilt storage. The Motorola Razr 50 is a dual SIM phone with a regular SIM slot and an eSIM. It runs on the Android 14-based Hello UX. Motorola promises three years of OS updates and four years of security updates for the Razr 50.

It features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) pOLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 413ppi pixel density. The inner display has a touch sampling rate of up to 300Hz and a peak brightness of 3,000nits. The phone also has a 3.63-inch full-HD+ (1,056x1,066 pixels) pOLED outer display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The front is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and the back is covered in vegan leather. It comes with an aluminum frame.

It features a dual outer camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies and video chats, there's a 32-megapixel camera on the inner display.

In terms of connectivity, the Motorola Razr 50 supports 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, FM radio, A-GPS, LTEPP, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, USB Type-C port, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock. The phone features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and an IPX8-rated water-repellent build. It is equipped with various sensors including accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, e-compass, gyroscope, hall sensor, and proximity sensor.

The phone is powered by a 4,200mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

