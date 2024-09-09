Realme Narzo 70 Turbo priced under Rs 15,000 launched in India: Check specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme Narzo 70 Turbo

Realme has launched a new smartphone in India. The newly launched Realme Narzo 70 Turbo is a new addition to Realme Narzo 70 Series which also includes Narzo 70x, Narzo 70, and Narzo 70 Pro. Some of the key highlights of the smartphone include Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset, 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, OLED display, and more. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Realme Narzo 70 Turbo.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo India price and availability

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo is available in three colours: Turbo Yellow, Turbo Green, and Turbo Purple. It is offered in three different RAM and storage combinations: 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 12GB+256GB. They are priced at Rs 16,999, Rs 17,999 and Rs 20,999. It will be available for sale starting September 16, 12 PM via Amazon, Realme’s official website, and retail stores. Interested buyers can avail Rs 2,000 coupon discount on the purchase of the smartphone before Diwali.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo specifications

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo is powered by Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G Chipset coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.

It features 6.67-inch OLED Esports display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000nits of peak brightness. It packs 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

For photography, the smartphone has 50MP AI camera on the back. It also gets 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Other features of the smartphone include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, dual 5G, 3.5mm jack, in-display Fingerprint Sensor, and more.

Meanwhile, Infinix has recently introduced a new smartphone in India called the Infinix Hot 50 5G. This device is the latest addition to the Infinix Hot series and is positioned in the budget segment. Some of its key features include a 48 MP rear camera with depth sensor, an 8 MP front camera, a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Mediatek Dimensity 6300 chipset, and more.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 16 Series launch event today: What to expect, how to watch livestream