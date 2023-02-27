MWC 2023: All what to expect- Smartphones, accessories and more

Follow us on Image Source : MWC 2023 MWC 2023

MWC 2023: The second biggest tech show of the year- Mobile World Congress (MWC) is taking place in Spain, starting today and will last till March 2, 2023. The event is set up in the halls of the Fira de Barcelona convention center, Barcelona’s trade fair institution.

The trade show is expected to accommodate around ten thousand attendees and around 200 countries are expected to attend to a preview of the latest technology which has been impacting the mobile industry.

MWC will be showcasing and unleashing a number of new smartphones during these days of the event. Brands like OnePlus, Nokia, Honor, and Huawei are expected to make big announcements during the show. Some brands like Samsung, Apple and Sony are said to be silent and will not be making any major announcements about any upcoming smartphones.

Here is the device which is expected to launch at the Mobile World Congress 2023:

OnePlus: New concept smartphone

OnePlus is bringing a new smartphone with colourful strips on the rear panel to show off the smartphone’s Active CryoFlux cooling system. The device has been designed to boost gaming performance along with charging speeds.

Lenovo: The rollable from the company is compelling the unfinished pitch for the future

The device was teased in October 2022 and was announced to make an in-person appearance at Mobile World Congress 2023. But it is unclear if the devices are ready for public release or not.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: Global announcement

Following the China launch, the latest 13 series of Xiaomi is expected to be displayed in the MWC 2023. The company is set to unleash the two new handsets from the series- the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro, which will be sold in the UK, Europe and other parts of Asia. Unfortunately, the US will not be getting the devices this time, reported The Verge.

Nokia: HMD’s latest smartphone could be repaired in minutes

The upcoming Nokia G22 will be launched at the MWC 2023, whose battery could be replaced in around five minutes and its screen in roughly 20 minutes, as per the reports. HMD has partnered with iFixit to sell replacement parts.

Motorola's tech accessory

The Motorola Defy Satellite Link Bluetooth accessory will come with the capability to enable two-way emergency satellite texting by using normal smartphones.

Although, these are a few of the announcements we are expecting to hear on the first day of the Mobile World Congress. Stay tuned to know about the upcoming new devices from the major tech players of the world.

