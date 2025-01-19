Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 256GB gets massive 54 percent discount, price plummets for iconic flip phone

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Recently, the popularity of flip and foldable smartphones has surged dramatically, with various brands stepping up to cater to consumers looking for these innovative devices. When it comes to purchasing a quality flip phone, Motorola and Samsung are the first names that spring to mind. Though flip smartphones tend to be pricier than standard models, there’s currently a fantastic opportunity to snag the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra at a bargain price.

Motorola boasts an impressive lineup of flip and foldable phones, and the razr 40 Ultra showcases powerful features wrapped in an attractive design. While the 256GB variant typically retails for around Rs 1,20,000, you can now get it for less than half that amount.

Significant price reduction on Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 5G

As part of the Republic Day Sale on Flipkart, customers are treated to substantial discounts across a range of devices, from budget options to flagship models. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 256GB variant is currently priced at Rs 1,19,999, but thanks to the ongoing sale, you can take advantage of a hefty 54 percent discount, bringing the price down to just Rs 54,999.

Additionally, if you purchase the Motorola razr 40 Ultra using a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you'll earn a 5 percent cashback. Plus, using an HDFC Bank card will grant you an instant discount of up to Rs 1,500.

Impressive features of Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Launched in 2023, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra features a sleek glass back panel and an aluminum frame. The flip smartphone sports a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz, ensuring smooth visuals. Out of the box, it runs on Android 13, with upgrade options available.

This device is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and offers configurations with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. For photography enthusiasts, the smartphone boasts a dual-camera setup featuring 12MP and 13MP sensors, alongside a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

