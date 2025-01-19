Jio's 72-day plan introduces new challenge for BSNL and Airtel, reducing need for frequent top-ups

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio 72-day recharge plan

Reliance Jio has established itself as the leading telecom provider in the country, far outpacing competitors like Airtel, Vi, and BSNL in terms of user base. With a vast array of recharge plans available, it can be overwhelming for customers to keep track of each option. Recently, Jio rolled out a new plan that poses a challenge for both BSNL and Airtel. If you're a Jio user, you're in for some valuable information about this remarkable offering.

A few months back, Jio raised the prices of its recharge plans and streamlined its offerings by removing several options. As a result, there has been a significant surge in demand for long-validity plans among consumers. In response, Jio has introduced some appealing plans with extended validity, one of which lasts for an impressive 72 days.

Introducing an outstanding recharge plan

For the convenience of its customers, Reliance Jio has categorized its portfolio based on data allowances. Currently, they offer an affordable plan priced at Rs 749 that provides over two months of hassle-free connectivity. This plan includes unlimited free calling to all networks, covering local and STD calls for the entire 72 days. You also receive 100 free SMS daily, adding extra value.

Making customers happy

Jio clearly understands the needs of users who crave more internet data. This plan not only comes with True 5G access for unlimited 5G data usage but also offers 2GB of daily data, amounting to a total of 144GB for the full duration. The standout feature of this plan is the additional 20GB of data on top of the regular benefits, which has delighted millions of Jio users.

Added advantages

Furthermore, Reliance Jio brings a host of additional perks to its users with this wallet-friendly plan. Subscribers enjoy free access to Jio Cinema for streaming their favorite shows and movies, along with a subscription to Jio TV, allowing them to watch TV channels at no extra cost. Plus, users gain complimentary access to Jio Cloud, enhancing the overall experience.