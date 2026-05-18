Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ India launch teased with premium design, Sony camera sensor and 16GB RAM

New Delhi:

Motorola, one of the leading smartphone brands, is reportedly gearing up to bring the Edge 70 Pro+ to India, expanding its Edge 70 series. They just launched the Edge 70 Pro a month ago, and now, teaser ads for the Pro+ are popping up on a dedicated microsite. While Motorola hasn’t dropped the exact launch date yet, the teasers make it clear that the Edge 70 Pro+ will arrive in India soon.

Flipkart availability confirmed

The Edge 70 Pro+ will sell through Flipkart, and there is also some buzz around the colour options:

Brown with a wood finish

Red with a satin-luxe touch

Teal with a twill-inspired texture

Motorola is willing to stand out, so each one gets its own distinctive rear panel design for that premium feel (As per the photo).

Premium design similar to Edge 70 Pro

Talking about the design, the upcoming Edge 70 Pro+ plays it pretty close to the Edge 70 Pro. Expect a square-shaped camera bump on the back, housing triple cameras and an LED flash. There is the now-standard curved-edge display, a metal frame finish, and a punch-hole selfie camera up front. The power and volume buttons still sit on the right edge where you’d expect them.

Sony camera sensor and telephoto lens expected

For photography fans, Motorola’s confirmed the phone uses a Sony LYT camera sensor with OIS—so you can expect better image stabilisation. The teaser also mentions an 81mm focal length, which usually points to a dedicated telephoto lens. That’s likely to be one of the main upgrades from the standard Edge 70 Pro.

Expected upgrades over Edge 70 Pro

Leaks suggest other upgrades, too: a telephoto camera, wireless charging, and up to 16GB of RAM could be on the cards. If Motorola delivers, this phone is clearly aimed at buyers who want flagship-level features without going all-in on price.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro specifications recap

Just as a reminder, the regular Edge 70 Pro packed a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chip, a big 6,500mAh battery, 90W fast charging, and a pair of 50MP cameras (main and ultra-wide). That model launched at Rs 41,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version.

Launch expected soon

Motorola is expected to reveal specifications, pricing and a launch date soon. With features like wireless charging, a premium build, hefty RAM, and upgraded cameras, the Edge 70 Pro+ has a real shot to shake up India’s premium smartphone market.