Motorola Edge 70 confirmed to launch in India next week: What to expect The launch date for the Motorola Edge 70 in India has been confirmed; the phone will arrive equipped with a triple 50MP camera system.

New Delhi:

The launch of the Motorola Edge 70 in India has been officially confirmed for next week. This ultra-slim phone, which was recently introduced in Europe and the Middle East, is set to arrive in India with some notable upgrades compared to its global variant. It will be available in three colour options: Pantone Bronze Green, Pantone Lily Pad, and Gadget Grey. Key Indian features include three 50MP cameras and a large battery.

Motorola Edge 70 launch date and availability in India

Motorola has confirmed that this device will be launched in India on December 15th. The phone's ultra-slim design, measuring just 5.99mm, is matched by its powerful features. The Motorola Edge 70 will be sold through the e-commerce website Flipkart as well as through various retail channels.

Motorola Edge 70 features

The Motorola Edge 70 boasts a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. This Motorola flagship supports a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. It also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings, ensuring robust protection against water and dust.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Camera and Battery

The phone features an impressive triple rear camera setup:

50MP main camera with OIS

50MP ultra-wide camera

A dedicated 3-in-1 light sensor

For selfies and video calling, it is equipped with a high-resolution 50MP front camera.

The Motorola Edge 70 is backed by a 4,800mAh silicon-carbon battery. The company claims this offers substantial endurance, including up to 29 hours of video playback and 66 hours of music playback on a single charge. It supports 68W fast charging and includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC for connectivity.

