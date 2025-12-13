Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus hits lowest price ever, now available for Rs 52,499: Where to buy The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is now available at its lowest price ever on Amazon, with buyers benefiting from bank and coupon discounts on the feature-packed phone, which includes a 50MP camera.

New Delhi:

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus has received a massive price reduction, making this flagship phone from the South Korean company available for thousands of rupees less than its launch price. Various offers, including bank discounts and coupons, are currently available on the purchase of the phone, which was launched at the beginning of the year. The device comes standard with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and is equipped with a powerful camera system.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus 5G price drop details

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus was initially launched at a price of Rs 84,999. A direct price cut of Rs 10,000 has already been applied to the phone, listing it on Amazon at a starting price of Rs 74,999.

In addition to this, Amazon is offering a coupon discount of Rs 5,000 on the purchase. Further bank offers provide users with an instant discount of Rs 1,500. In total, customers can achieve a saving of up to Rs 16,500, bringing the price of this Samsung flagship phone down to just Rs 67,499.

Furthermore, Amazon is offering Rs 44,250 off on exchange. If your old smartphone fetches Rs 15,000, you could get a new Galaxy S25 Plus for Rs 52,499. However, it is worth nothing that the final price will depend on the condition of your old smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus 5G features

This Samsung flagship phone features a large 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display that supports FHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the high-performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It is equipped with a 4,900mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus 5G features a versatile triple camera setup on the back:

50MP main camera

12MP ultra-wide camera

10MP telephoto camera

For selfies and video calling, the phone includes a 12MP front camera. It runs on OneUI 7 based on Android 15, features an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and supports an in-display fingerprint sensor.

