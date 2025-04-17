Motorola Edge 60 Stylus launched in India at Rs 22,999: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, pOLED Display and Stylus support With stylus support, a vivid pOLED display, clean Android 15, strong performance, and premium design at Rs 22,999, the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is a compelling option for Indian users looking for a mid-range device that balances style and productivity.

New Delhi:

Motorola has added a new device to its mid-range lineup in India with the launch of the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus. Following the debut of the Edge 60 Fusion, this stylus-equipped smartphone brings premium design, stylus functionality, and impressive hardware at an aggressive price of Rs 22,999.

Price and availability

The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is priced at Rs 22,999 for the single variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone will go on sale starting April 23, and will be available via Flipkart, Motorola India’s official website, and offline retail stores.

Buyers can choose between two stylish colour options, both certified by Pantone:

Pantone Surf the Web

Pantone Gibraltar Sea

Display with premium design

The device features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ 10-bit pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive 3,000 nits peak brightness. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, while the back panel features a vegan leather finish for a stylish and comfortable grip.

It also comes with MIL-STD-810H certification for durability and an IP68 rating, making it resistant to dust and water.

Powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset paired with the Adreno 710 GPU. It features 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

The smartphone runs Android 15 with Motorola’s My UX on top, and Motorola promises 2 years of Android OS updates along with 3 years of security updates.

Battery, charging and software

The Edge 60 Stylus is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging, giving users multiple options to stay powered up on the go.

Camera setup

On the camera front, the phone features a dual rear camera setup that includes:

50MP Sony LYT-700C main sensor

13MP ultra-wide angle lens

For selfies and video calls, the device includes a 32MP front camera.

Connectivity and extras

The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus supports a wide range of connectivity options, including: