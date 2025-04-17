itel A95 5G set to launch at Rs 9,599 with 5G, AI assistant and 50MP camera With a feature-rich package including 5G, AI tools, a 120Hz display, and 50MP camera, the itel A95 5G is a strong contender in India’s budget smartphone market.

New Delhi:

itel has introduced a new budget 5G smartphone in India - the itel A95 5G. Priced starting at Rs 9,599, the device comes loaded with modern features like Android 14 OS, AI tools and a 50MP dual camera setup, making it a solid value-for-money option for budget-conscious users.

Two variants, affordable pricing

The itel A95 5G is available in two variants:

4GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 9,599

6GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 9,999

Both models support memory expansion via virtual RAM, boosting the 4GB model up to 8GB RAM, and the 6GB variant up to 12GB RAM.

Powered by MediaTek D6300 and Android 14 OS

Under the hood, the phone is equipped with the MediaTek D6300 octa-core processor, offering reliable performance for day-to-day use. It runs on the latest Android 14, providing the newest features and better security.

Smooth display and strong build

The A95 5G features a 6.67-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen is protected with PANDA glass, making it resistant to scratches and minor drops.

The phone also comes with an IP54 rating for protection against dust and water splashes, and a 100-day free screen replacement offer adds peace of mind.

AI features for smarter use

itel has packed in AI capabilities, including its own Aivana AI Assistant that can help with setting reminders and navigation. The built-in "Ask AI" tool offers assistance with content writing, grammar checks, and information summarisation — features rarely seen in phones under Rs 10,000.

Camera and battery

The A95 5G sports a 50-megapixel AI rear camera with modes like Vlog Mode, Sky Effects, and Dual Video Capture. On the front, there's an 8mp selfie camera that supports 2K video recording.

It houses a 5000mAh battery with 10w charging, which should easily last a full day of use.

Other handy features