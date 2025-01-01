Motorola Edge 50 Pro receives Android 15 update, But users report issues

Follow us on Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Pro users in India are now receiving the Android 15 operating system update which is based on Hello UI. The update, which is rolling out in phases, claims to bring several improvements like smoother graphics, enhanced Bluetooth connectivity and faster app performance. However, some users have reported problems like sluggish performance and noticeable battery drain after installing the update.

Android 15 update: Key features

The Android 15 update for the Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes with build number V1UM35H.10-38-1 and is approximately 1.77GB in size. Users could enjoy features like:

Smoother graphics and faster app performance: The update enhances the overall performance and graphical experience of the device. Bluetooth improvements: Users could have better control in quick settings, like pairing new devices, switching between them and monitoring battery statuses. Screen recording alerts: The update introduces screen recording alerts when the feature is activated. Satellite messaging: For times when there’s no network, users could send messages via satellite. Accessibility improvements: Enhancements include a dedicated tile for hearing devices, preset sound profiles, and font scaling options.

Motorola users in trouble: Issues reported after the OS update

While the update brings several useful features, users are facing issues after upgrading. Many have reported severe battery drain and sluggish performance, leading to frustration. The complaints have surfaced on official support forums and Reddit, with users seeking fixes.

Despite the problems, the Android 15 update also bundles the December 2024 Android security patch, offering users some peace of mind regarding device security.

