Wednesday, January 01, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Motorola Edge 50 Pro receives Android 15 update, But users report issues

Motorola Edge 50 Pro receives Android 15 update, But users report issues

Motorola Edge 50 Pro started to receive the Android 15 update in India which is rolling out under the build number V1UM35H.10-38-1, with a file size of approximately 1.77GB. But the new update has already created a lot of trouble for the users.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 01, 2025 13:18 IST, Updated : Jan 01, 2025 13:18 IST
Motorola Edge 50 Pro
Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Pro users in India are now receiving the Android 15 operating system update which is based on Hello UI. The update, which is rolling out in phases, claims to bring several improvements like smoother graphics, enhanced Bluetooth connectivity and faster app performance. However, some users have reported problems like sluggish performance and noticeable battery drain after installing the update.

Android 15 update: Key features

The Android 15 update for the Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes with build number V1UM35H.10-38-1 and is approximately 1.77GB in size. Users could enjoy features like:

 

  1. Smoother graphics and faster app performance: The update enhances the overall performance and graphical experience of the device.
  2. Bluetooth improvements: Users could have better control in quick settings, like pairing new devices, switching between them and monitoring battery statuses.
  3. Screen recording alerts: The update introduces screen recording alerts when the feature is activated.
  4. Satellite messaging: For times when there’s no network, users could send messages via satellite.
  5. Accessibility improvements: Enhancements include a dedicated tile for hearing devices, preset sound profiles, and font scaling options.

Motorola users in trouble: Issues reported after the OS update

While the update brings several useful features, users are facing issues after upgrading. Many have reported severe battery drain and sluggish performance, leading to frustration. The complaints have surfaced on official support forums and Reddit, with users seeking fixes.

Despite the problems, the Android 15 update also bundles the December 2024 Android security patch, offering users some peace of mind regarding device security.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 17 to launch in 2025 with major upgrades, never seen before!

Related Stories
iPhone 16 Pro models to sport larger screens and upgraded cameras

iPhone 16 Pro models to sport larger screens and upgraded cameras

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G launched in India at a starting price of Rs 19,999

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G launched in India at a starting price of Rs 19,999

Google faces lawsuit over Chrome’s data collection practices, rules US court

Google faces lawsuit over Chrome’s data collection practices, rules US court

Motorola Edge 50 Neo 5G could be the next underwater photography expert: Know-why

Motorola Edge 50 Neo 5G could be the next underwater photography expert: Know-why

Motorola ThinkPhone 25 launched With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC: Details here

Motorola ThinkPhone 25 launched With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC: Details here

Moto Edge 50 Pro price drops by Rs 12,000: Here's where you can buy it

Moto Edge 50 Pro price drops by Rs 12,000: Here's where you can buy it

These Motorola smartphones set to receive Android 15 update soon

These Motorola smartphones set to receive Android 15 update soon

Moto G85 receives major discounts during Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav: Why to buy?

Moto G85 receives major discounts during Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav: Why to buy?

Motorola G85 gets its price cut by Rs 5,000: Where you can buy

Motorola G85 gets its price cut by Rs 5,000: Where you can buy

Casio launches its first smart ring with stopwatch, flashing alarm, video goes viral | WATCH

Casio launches its first smart ring with stopwatch, flashing alarm, video goes viral | WATCH

Motorola Edge 50 Pro 256GB gets Rs 10,000 off in a great deal

Motorola Edge 50 Pro 256GB gets Rs 10,000 off in a great deal

Motorola G35 with 5,000mAh battery priced under Rs 10,000 launched in India

Motorola G35 with 5,000mAh battery priced under Rs 10,000 launched in India

Motorola Edge 50 Neo gets a price cut of Rs 9000 on Flipkart: Details here

Motorola Edge 50 Neo gets a price cut of Rs 9000 on Flipkart: Details here

Motorola G35 review: Is it a new budget segment king? Find out here

Motorola G35 review: Is it a new budget segment king? Find out here

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch its highly anticipated iPhone 17 series in 2025. The company is promising major upgrades that fans have been waiting for. Several leaks have surfaced, revealing exciting details about the upcoming models, including advancements in display technology, camera features, and overall performance.

ALSO READ: From UPI limits to WhatsApp support, key rule changes effective from January 1, 2025

The start of the new year brings significant changes for users of UPI, WhatsApp, and Amazon Prime Video. Effective January 1, 2025, new rules aim to enhance convenience and security while adding certain restrictions for users.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement