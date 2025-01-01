Apple iPhone 17 to launch in 2025 with major upgrades, never seen before!

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch its highly anticipated iPhone 17 series in 2025. The company is promising major upgrades that fans have been waiting for. Several leaks have surfaced, revealing exciting details about the upcoming models, including advancements in display technology, camera features, and overall performance.

All models feature a Pro Motion display.

The iPhone 17 series will reportedly bring a significant upgrade in display technology. According to the leaks shared by Digital Chat Station on Weibo, all models of the upcoming series will feature Pro Motion OLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate.

This marks a major change, as the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus currently have 60Hz LCDs. Apple is set to source these advanced displays from Samsung and LG. The new LTPO panels with variable 120Hz refresh rates will not only enhance the iPhone 17 series but may also appear in the upcoming iPhone SE 4, expected in the first half of 2025.

Cutting-edge camera and AI features

The iPhone 17 series is rumoured to include a 48MP pro-grade rear camera, a notable enhancement for photography enthusiasts. Additionally, Apple may integrate AI features to improve photo and video quality, providing users with smarter and more advanced camera capabilities.

Power-packed performance

Under the hood, the iPhone 17 series will reportedly be powered by the A19 Bionic chipset, delivering unparalleled performance. This new lineup is also expected to come with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, ensuring seamless multitasking and gaming experiences.

Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet

One of the most exciting rumours is the possible introduction of Apple's thinnest iPhone yet, dubbed the "iPhone 17 Air" or "iPhone 17 Slim." This could feature a sleek, redesigned look, marking the first significant design change in years.

What to expect?

With upgrades in display, camera, and hardware, the iPhone 17 series is poised to set new benchmarks in smartphone technology. Apple fans can look forward to these revolutionary changes when the series launches in 2025. If the leaks hold, the iPhone 17 could redefine the smartphone experience once again.

