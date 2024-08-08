Thursday, August 08, 2024
     
Motorola Edge 50 now available in India: Price, availability and more

If Motorola fans are willing to buy the new Edge 50 smartphone then here is the right time, as the device is officially going on sale in India at a starting price of Rs 27999 via Flipkart. The device could be bought from the official website of Motorola as well as the leading retail stores.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 08, 2024 19:00 IST
Motorola Edge 50
Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola Edge 50

Motorola recently introduced the Edge 50, the latest addition to its Edge 50 series, which already includes the Edge 50 Pro and the Edge 50 Ultra. The company has finally launched the new device in India and those who are looking forward to buying could purchase it via Flipkart. Here is everything you need to know: 

Motorola Edge 50: Price and offered

The Motorola Edge 50 comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device will be made available in three colour variants in India: Jungle Green, Peach Fuzz (Pantone Color of the Year 2024) with a premium vegan leather finish, and Koala Grey with a vegan suede finish. 

The device is available on online stores like Flipkart, and Motorola India as well as other major retail stores like Reliance Digital.

  • The launch price for the 8GB+256GB variant is Rs 27,999. 

India Tv - motorola

Image Source : FLIPKARTMotorola Edge 50

Several offers are further available like: 

  1. Customers could get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank credit cards and EMI transactions.
  2. Customers could buy it at no-cost EMI option which is available for up to 9 months, starting at Rs 2,889 per month from leading banks, which reduces the effective price to Rs 25,999.
  3. Motorola is also offering operator benefits worth Rs 10,000 from Reliance Jio, which includes Jio cashback of up to Rs 2,000 and additional offers of up to Rs 8,000, subject to terms and conditions. The cashback is valid on prepaid recharges of Rs 399 (Rs 50 x 40 vouchers).
  4. Moreover, there are additional partner offers to enhance the purchase experience. Swiggy is offering Rs 125 off on food orders of Rs 299, Ajio provides Rs 200 off on a minimum transaction of Rs 999, EaseMyTrip offers up to Rs 1,500 off on flights and up to Rs 4,000 off on hotels, and AbhiBus gives 25 per cent off up to Rs 1,000 on bus bookings.

Motorola Edge 50: Features

  1. The Edge 50 comes with a 6.7-inch curved pOLED display with a 1.5K Super HD resolution.
  2. It has a 360Hz touch rate, a wide DCI-P3 colour range, and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits.
  3. The display supports HDR10+ and a 120Hz refresh rate. 
  4. For audio, it includes Dolby Atmos stereo speakers support.
  5. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Accelerated Edition, built on a 4nm process.
  6. It comes with 5G and Wi-Fi 6E, ensuring fast connectivity. 
  7. The RAM Boost feature allows the phone to use available storage as virtual RAM, providing extra speed for faster app launches and smoother multitasking.
  8. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower charging support and 15W wireless charging. 
  9. It runs on Android 14 OS and will further receive two years of Android OS updates 
  10. The device will receive 3 years of security updates. 
  11. The device comes with IP68 rated, making it water-resistant up to a depth of 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

