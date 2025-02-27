Motorola Edge 50 Neo 256GB price plummets, now available for just Rs 11,000 The price of a premium smartphone from Motorola has been significantly reduced. The Motorola Edge 50 Neo 25GB is now available for purchase at a price much lower than its original cost.

If you’ve grown tired of your smartphone after years of use and are now considering an upgrade, there’s some exciting news for you. Flipkart is currently holding its Month End Mobile Festival sale, featuring enticing discounts on a variety of brands. With the onset of 2025, the price of the premium Motorola smartphone has taken a significant dive, allowing you to snag the Motorola Edge 50 Neo at a lower price than ever before.

Flipkart has implemented a substantial discount on the 256GB variant of the Motorola Edge 50 Neo. If you're in the market for a mid-range flagship phone, this could be your ideal choice. Equipped with a high-performance chipset, this smartphone effortlessly handles everyday tasks and more demanding applications.

If photography is your passion, you’re going to love this device. Let’s dive into the details of the discount offer available on the Motorola Edge 50 Neo 256GB model.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo price drop

Launched in September last year, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo initially retailed for Rs 23,999. This smartphone features an eye-catching vegan leather back panel that adds a touch of style. During the sale, Flipkart is offering a generous 30 percent discount, bringing the price down to just Rs 20,999.

By taking advantage of Flipkart’s bank and exchange offers, you could save even more. Purchases made with the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card will also earn you 5 percent cashback.

Regarding the exchange offer for the Motorola Edge 50 Neo 256GB, you can trade in your old smartphone for up to Rs 20,999. If you manage to get around Rs 10,000 for your old device, you could ultimately purchase the Motorola Edge 50 Neo for only Rs 10,999.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo specifications

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo boasts a 6.4-inch LTPO P-OLED display with an impressive brightness of 3000 nits. Running on Android 14 right out of the box, this smartphone will also receive five OS updates in the future. For impressive performance, the device is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 7300 processor, supporting up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. When it comes to photography, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo features a triple camera setup with 50 + 10 + 13 megapixel lenses, along with a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

