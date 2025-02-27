Samsung's 3 new A Series smartphones are coming to India on March 2 Samsung is also likely to announce the much-rumoured Galaxy A26 smartphone alongside the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 smartphones on March 2.

Samsung has recently introduced three new smartphones in India: the Galaxy A06, Galaxy M06, and Galaxy M16. Looking ahead, the company has announced plans to launch three more smartphones next month, which will be new additions to its popular A Series. Although Samsung has yet to confirm their names, rumors suggest these models will be the Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and the anticipated Galaxy A26.

Upcoming Samsung Galaxy A-Series smartphones in India

Samsung has confirmed that it will unveil three new Galaxy A-series smartphones in India next week, with the launch scheduled for the first week of March. According to a notification on the official landing page for the event, "Join us to unveil the new Galaxy A on 2nd March 2025."

The press release indicates that these upcoming devices will succeed the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35, which were launched in India in April 2024. The new models are expected to be the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36. However, there is no hint yet about what the third model might be.

In addition to information regarding the Galaxy A56 and A36, online leaks have provided insights into the Galaxy A26. This successor to the A25 is anticipated to be the third model in the lineup. It is expected to feature an Exynos 2400e SoC, support 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, and ship with Android 15-based One UI 7. Furthermore, it is rumored to have a 6.64-inch full-HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, measuring 164x77.5x7.7mm and weighing around 209g.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A56 is likely to include an Exynos 1580 SoC, while the Galaxy A36 may come equipped with either a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC or the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. All three models are expected to run One UI 7 right out of the box. An earlier teaser suggested that these devices might receive six years of OS updates. Additionally, they are anticipated to support 45W wired fast charging and feature 50-megapixel triple rear cameras.

ALSO READ: BSNL increases pressure on Airtel and Vi, 365-day plan offers 2GB of daily data for just Rs 4.15 a day