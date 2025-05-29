Motorola Edge 2025 launched with Dimensity 7400, Android 15 and 50MP triple camera The smartphone features a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, and runs on Android 15. It comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a triple rear camera setup (50MP + 50MP + 10MP), and a powerful 5200mAh battery with 68W fast charging.

New Delhi:

Motorola has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Motorola Edge 2025, in the United States. The phone brings AI-powered features, a premium design, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, and a large 5200mAh battery. It is an upgrade over last year’s model, retaining a similar look while packing better performance and software.

Motorola Edge 2025: Price and availability

The Motorola Edge 2025 has been launched in a single configuration of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is priced at USD 549 (approx. Rs 47,000) and will go on sale starting June 5, 2025. The device will be available in just one elegant colour variant: Deep Forest.

Display and design enhancements

This new Edge phone comes with a 6.7-inch Super HD pOLED display, offering a 120Hz refresh rate for a smoother visual experience. With a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits, the screen remains visible even in harsh sunlight. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, adding to the phone’s durability.

Powerful performance backed by MediaTek

Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor powers the device, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. This chipset is designed for both power efficiency and speed, making it suitable for multitasking, gaming, and AI tasks. The phone runs on the latest Android 15, offering a modern software experience right out of the box.

Impressive triple camera setup

Motorola Edge 2025 boasts a triple rear camera system, including:

50MP primary sensor

50MP ultra-wide camera

10MP telephoto lens

For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 50MP front-facing camera, promising clear and sharp self-portraits.

Battery and charging capabilities

The phone is backed by a 5,200mAh battery, which supports 68W fast charging. This ensures that users can power up their device quickly without long waiting times—ideal for heavy users.

What’s Next from Motorola?

Motorola is also preparing to launch another smartphone, the Moto G56 5G, on May 29. It is expected to come with a 50MP main rear camera and a 32MP selfie shooter, also powered by a MediaTek processor.

With the Edge 2025, Motorola continues its push in the flagship segment by blending AI innovation, powerful hardware, and long battery life into a stylish package.