Moto G85 receives major discounts during Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav: Why to buy?

Follow us on Image Source : MOTOROLA Moto G85

The Moto G85 has been considered a solid contender in the mid-range smartphone market, which offers premium features at a starting price of Rs 17,999. Now, during the Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav sale, it is available at a more attractive price tag, making it a great time to make your purchase. Here’s a detailed look at the Moto G85's features and why it is the right time to make a purchase must-have in this price segment.

Launch price and special discounts

Initially, Motorola launched the Moto G85 at Rs 17,999, highlighting the features which are usually found in higher-end models. However, during the Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav, the smartphone is available for Rs 16,999. Additionally, Flipkart is offering an instant Rs 1,000 discount on Axis Bank Credit Card purchases, along with a 5 per cent cashback for users with a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, making it an even sweeter deal. But by the time of writing, the device shows "Coming Soon" on Flipkart and "out of stock" on the Motorola India site.

Image Source : FLIPKART/MOTO G85Moto G85

Premium design and display

The Moto G85 sets a new standard in design for the G-series with its lightweight and sleek build. The phone features a vegan leather back panel, offering a comfortable grip and a premium feel. Up front, it boasts a 6.7-inch pOLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. The display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, is vibrant and performs well even under direct sunlight, reminiscent of Motorola’s higher-end Edge series.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen3 processor

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen3 chipset and is further paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Its performance is solid for daily use and our benchmark tests confirmed its capabilities.

The Moto G85 also includes advanced features like Smart Connect, allowing users to mirror their phone’s screen onto a laptop or desktop, along with utility options like Family Space and Moto Unplugged, which enhance the user experience.

Battery life and fast charging

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, the smartphone is capable to last for an entire day on moderate to heavy use. However, charging speeds could have been faster, as it takes around 80 minutes to go from 0 to 100 per cent.

Despite this, the battery performance is strong enough for most users.

Impressive camera with Sony Lytia sensor

One of the standout features of the Moto G85 is its camera setup. It is the first device in the G-series to use the Sony LYT-600 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The dual-camera system further includes a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Photos taken in both daylight and low light are vibrant and detailed, though slightly over-saturated. While the camera is great for social media, the shutter speed is a bit slow, which could be a drawback for some users.

A solid mid-range option with premium features

For buyers who are looking for a balance of style and substance without breaking the bank, this deal is worth considering.

ALSO READ: Cyberattack exposes Zero-day vulnerability in Qualcomm chipsets

ALSO READ: WhatsApp brings low-light Video Calling mode: How to activate it?