Moto G85, iPhone 15, Pixel 8a, more discounts revealed ahead of Flipkart Freedom Sale tomorrow Flipkart is hosting a Freedom Sale from August 13 to August 17. During the sale, the Moto G85, iPhone 15, Pixel 8a, and more smartphones will be available at significant discounts.

New Delhi:

Flipkart is all set to host its Freedom Sale starting tomorrow, August 13, in celebration of Independence Day. The sale will run until August 17, offering impressive deals on a wide range of electronics, including smartphones, tablets, wearables, laptops, and home appliances.

Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce giant has revealed major discounts on smartphones from top brands such as Apple, Motorola, Nothing, Oppo, and Vivo. Interested buyers will be able to purchase these smartphones at prices significantly lower than their usual market price.

Here is a list of some of the smartphones that will be available at a discount during the sale:

iPhone 16

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung Galaxy S24

Vivo T4 5G

Realme P3 5G

Nothing Phone 2 Pro

Realme P3x 5G

Motorola G45

Vivo T4x 5G

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Furthermore, here are the smartphones deals that are already revealed:

Smartphone name Original price (MRP) Discounted price Oppo K13x 5G Rs 11,999 Rs 10,999 iPhone 16 Rs 79,900 Rs 69,999 Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Rs 22,999 Rs 20,999 Samsung Galaxy S24 Rs 74,999 Rs 46,999 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Rs 59,999 Rs 39,999 iPhone 15 Rs 69,900 Rs 61,900 Google Pixel 8a Rs 52,999 Rs 29,999 Moto G85 Rs 20,999 Rs 14,999

In addition to price reductions, buyers can also take advantage of bank offers. Flipkart has partnered with Canara Bank to provide a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made with a Canara Bank credit card.

Meanwhile, he Oppo K13 Turbo Pro is scheduled to go on sale starting August 15 at 12 PM via Flipkart. It will be available in Midnight Maverick, Purple Phantom, and Silver Night colors, with a starting price of Rs 37,999. Interested buyers can also get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on their purchase.

ALSO READ: Vivo V60 with slim profile, 6500mAh battery launched in India at Rs 36,999