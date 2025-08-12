Moto G85, iPhone 15, Pixel 8a, more discounts revealed ahead of Flipkart Freedom Sale tomorrow

Flipkart is all set to host its Freedom Sale starting tomorrow, August 13, in celebration of Independence Day. The sale will run until August 17, offering impressive deals on a wide range of electronics, including smartphones, tablets, wearables, laptops, and home appliances.
Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce giant has revealed major discounts on smartphones from top brands such as Apple, Motorola, Nothing, Oppo, and Vivo. Interested buyers will be able to purchase these smartphones at prices significantly lower than their usual market price.
Here is a list of some of the smartphones that will be available at a discount during the sale:
- iPhone 16
- Motorola Edge 60 Fusion
- Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S24
- Vivo T4 5G
- Realme P3 5G
- Nothing Phone 2 Pro
- Realme P3x 5G
- Motorola G45
- Vivo T4x 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A35 5G
- Nothing Phone 3a Pro
Furthermore, here are the smartphones deals that are already revealed:
|Smartphone name
|Original price (MRP)
|Discounted price
|Oppo K13x 5G
|Rs 11,999
|Rs 10,999
|iPhone 16
|Rs 79,900
|Rs 69,999
|Motorola Edge 60 Fusion
|Rs 22,999
|Rs 20,999
|Samsung Galaxy S24
|Rs 74,999
|Rs 46,999
|Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
|Rs 59,999
|Rs 39,999
|iPhone 15
|Rs 69,900
|Rs 61,900
|Google Pixel 8a
|Rs 52,999
|Rs 29,999
|Moto G85
|Rs 20,999
|Rs 14,999
In addition to price reductions, buyers can also take advantage of bank offers. Flipkart has partnered with Canara Bank to provide a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made with a Canara Bank credit card.
Meanwhile, he Oppo K13 Turbo Pro is scheduled to go on sale starting August 15 at 12 PM via Flipkart. It will be available in Midnight Maverick, Purple Phantom, and Silver Night colors, with a starting price of Rs 37,999. Interested buyers can also get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on their purchase.
