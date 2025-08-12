Vivo V60 with slim profile, 6500mAh battery launched in India at Rs 36,999 The Vivo V60 features a 50MP front camera for selfies and also has a 50MP telephoto camera at the rear. The smartphone will go on sale starting August 19.

New Delhi:

Vivo has launched the new V60 smartphone in the Indian market, marking a fresh addition to the company's V Series. This new device succeeds the V50, which was released in February of this year. The V60 comes with a 6,500mAh battery, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, IP68 and IP69 ratings, and a 50MP telephoto camera.

Here are the complete details about the new smartphone.

Vivo V60 India price and availability

The Vivo V60 is available in four variants:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 36,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 38,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 40,999

16GB RAM + 512GB storage at Rs 45,999

The device is offered in three colour options: Mist Gray, Moonlit Blue, and Auspicious Gold.

Sales will begin on August 19 through Flipkart, Vivo's official online store, and major retailers across the country. Interested buyers can avail of a discount of up to Rs 2,300 with all bank credit cards. Additionally, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 4,600 is available.

Vivo V60 specifications

Feature Specification Display 6.77-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 5000 nits peak brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR4X Storage Up to 512GB UFS 2.2 Operating system Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 Rear Cameras 50 MP ZEISS OIS main camera, 50 MP ZEISS super telephoto camera, 8 MP ZEISS ultra-wide-angle camera Front Camera 50 MP ZEISS group selfie camera Battery 6,500mAh Charging Up to 90W fast charging Dimensions 0.7 cm thickness, up to 201g weight Connectivity Dual nano SIM, dual 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, USB 2.0

The Vivo V60 features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5000 nits. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device runs on Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15.

For photography, the phone is equipped with a triple ZEISS rear camera system, including a 50 MP main camera with OIS, a 50 MP super telephoto camera, and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies and video calls, there is a 50 MP ZEISS group selfie camera.

The device is powered by a 6,500mAh battery that supports up to 90W fast charging. Connectivity options include dual nano SIM support, dual 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB 2.0.

The Vivo V60 measures 0.7 cm in thickness and weighs up to 201g.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk to sue Apple due to X, Grok apps: Here's what caused this feud