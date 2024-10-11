Moto Edge 50 Pro price drops by Rs 12,000: Here's where you can buy it

Follow us on Image Source : MOTO Moto Edge 50 Pro

After the conclusion of the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart has launched a new sale called the Big Shopping Utsav. The new sale brings forth exciting offers on smartphones, particularly premium models from Samsung, Motorola, and Apple. Notably, Motorola enthusiasts can take advantage of the significantly reduced prices on Moto's premium phones during this new sale.

One highlight of the sale is the impressive discount being offered on the Moto Edge 50 Pro. Launched in the Indian market a few months ago, this premium smartphone boasts flagship features, including a 50-megapixel selfie camera, making it suitable for both everyday tasks and heavy-duty usage.

Moto Edge 50 Pro discount

During the Big Shopping Utsav Sale, Flipkart is offering a substantial discount on the Moto Edge 50 Pro, allowing customers to purchase it at an unprecedented low price. Currently listed at Rs 41,999, the price of this premium smartphone has been slashed by 28 percent, making it available for just Rs 29,999. That means customers can save Rs 12,000 directly on the purchase.

Furthermore, Flipkart is extending a 5 percent cashback offer on purchases made with the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card for this smartphone. Customers can also take advantage of an exchange offer, potentially saving over Rs 20,000. However, the exchange value will be determined based on the physical and working condition of the old phone being exchanged.

Moto Edge 50 Pro specifications

The Moto Edge 50 Pro features an aluminium frame and an IP68 rating, ensuring water resistance. Its large 6.7-inch display offers a refresh rate of 144Hz and brightness of up to 200 nits, with Corning Gorilla Glass for added protection. Running on Android 14 out of the box, this smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and offers up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. For photography enthusiasts, the rear panel houses a triple camera setup with 50 + 10 + 13-megapixel sensors, while the front camera boasts an impressive 50-megapixel resolution for selfies and video calls.

ALSO READ: iPhone 15 Pro 256GB variant gets Rs 41,600 discount: Why you should buy now