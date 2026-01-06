Mobile network connectivity on national highways set to improve as NHAI reaches out to DoT and TRAI NHAI has called on the DoT and TRAI for immediate assistance after a comprehensive study revealed that mobile connectivity is critically lacking across 424 locations, spanning 1,750 km of highways.

New Delhi:

State-owned NHAI announced on Tuesday that it has sought urgent intervention from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and TRAI to enhance mobile network connectivity across the National Highway network. In an official statement, NHAI revealed that a comprehensive assessment identified 424 locations, spanning approximately 1,750 km, where mobile connectivity is critically lacking.

"Identifying critical mobile network connectivity issues across several stretches of National Highways, NHAI has sought the intervention of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI ) to issue appropriate directions to Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) for addressing non-availability of the mobile network connectivity on several stretches of National Highways, particularly on greenfield and remote sections," it said.

Focus on public safety and operations

Emphasising the strategic importance and public safety implications of the highway network, NHAI called for an expeditious, coordinated approach to resolve these dead zones.

"Detailed information on these locations has been compiled and formally shared with the Department of Telecommunications and TRAI for necessary action," the agency added.

NHAI noted that as National Highway corridors often traverse remote and rural areas, the absence of reliable coverage hinders highway operations, delays emergency response mechanisms, and disrupts the delivery of technology-enabled public services.

Proactive safety alerts via SMS

Furthermore, NHAI has requested that TRAI direct telecom operators to issue proactive SMS or flash alerts at geo-mapped accident-prone locations, including areas known for stray cattle movement and other hazards.

"These alerts are intended to reach road users prior to their arrival at such locations, enabling timely caution and safer driving behaviour," NHAI said, adding that a list of high-risk stretches has already been shared with TRAI .

By addressing these digital gaps, NHAI reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the National Highway network is not only physically robust but also digitally enabled and safe for all commuters.

