Redmi Note 15 5G and Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G officially launched in India: Check out price and features Redmi has officially unveiled the standard model of its highly anticipated Note 15 series in India. Headlines by a massive 108MP camera, this new smartphone arrives alongside the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G.

New Delhi:

Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi Note 15 in India. Positioned as a significant upgrade over last year’s model, this new offering from the Chinese tech giant features a 108MP camera, a refreshed design, and a high-capacity battery. Alongside the smartphone, the company also debuted the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G. Both devices will be available for purchase via Amazon and the company’s official online store.

Redmi Note 15, Pad 2 Pro India price and availability

Redmi Note 15 5G:

8GB + 128GB: Rs 22,999

8GB + 256GB: Rs 24,999

Offer: An instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 is available.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro:

8GB + 128GB (WiFi): Rs 24,999

8GB + 128GB (5G): Rs 27,999

8GB + 256GB (5G): Rs 29,999

Offer: An instant discount of Rs 2,000 is available for early buyers.

The first sale for both devices kicks off on January 12 via Amazon and the official Redmi website.

Redmi Note 15 5G: Key specifications

Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 3200 nits peak brightness.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3.

Battery and Charging: 5500mAh with 45W fast charging.

Storage: 8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB internal storage options.

Software: HyperOS 3 (based on Android 16) with integrated AI features.

Camera: 108MP (OIS) + 8MP dual rear setup; 20MP front camera.

A standout feature is the Hydro Touch 2.0 technology, which ensures the screen remains responsive even when touched with wet hands. Additionally, the device carries an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro: Features and connectivity

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro is a powerful budget-friendly tablet featuring a 12.1-inch 2.8K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 600 nits peak brightness. Key highlights include: