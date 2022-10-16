Sunday, October 16, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Minecraft game to receive new updates soon: All you need to know

Minecraft game to receive new updates soon: All you need to know

Minecraft Marketplace will come with several new DLC titles, featuring some iconic comic book characters- like a blocky representation of Gotham City, and Batman will be the latest big-name addition. The new Batman DLC will be released on October 18.

IANS Reported By: IANS Noida Published on: October 16, 2022 16:53 IST
Minecraft
Image Source : MINECRAFT: GOOGLE PLAY Minecraft

With an aim to woo gamers, the popular Microsoft-owned video game Minecraft has announced that it will soon get a new update 1.20. The upcoming update will introduce four new features, which are camel mobs, hanging signs, chiselled bookshelves, and bamboo crafting, which will be included in the next Minecraft update. ALSO READ: Google Meet to automatically zoom in on your face for more visibility

However, the overall goal of the update is to focus on "self-expression, representation, and storytelling". ALSO READ: Best Diwali gifting options for gadget lovers

New 'default skins' have been released, giving users the option of playing with default skins, creating their own, or changing them up as they please. The new default skins will be available in Minecraft on November 29, the company said during a live virtual event.

The team officially announced the new release 'Of Minecraft Legends', the spinoff of 'Minecraft' which will be launching in spring 2023.

Prior to the game's release, the team showcased both a cinematic trailer and a gameplay demo.

'Minecraft Dungeons' will get spooky and some new multi-player in its upcoming update.

Related Stories
Top gadgets to buy this monsoon from Amazon India- smartphones, earbuds and more

Top gadgets to buy this monsoon from Amazon India- smartphones, earbuds and more

Realme 9i 5G sale starts today: Here is everything you must know

Realme 9i 5G sale starts today: Here is everything you must know

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: How to do smart shopping during the sale?

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: How to do smart shopping during the sale?

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 to go live on September 23: Offers, discounts and more

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 to go live on September 23: Offers, discounts and more

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Offers on iPhones, air ticket booking, and more

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Offers on iPhones, air ticket booking, and more

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale set to offer iPhone 13 at the lowest price- Know more

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale set to offer iPhone 13 at the lowest price- Know more

Flipkart faces backlash on Twitter after it cancels several orders following Big Billion Day sale

Flipkart faces backlash on Twitter after it cancels several orders following Big Billion Day sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival brings ‘Extra Happiness Days’ from 8th October onwards

Amazon Great Indian Festival brings ‘Extra Happiness Days’ from 8th October onwards

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Here are the deals on 5G-enabled smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Here are the deals on 5G-enabled smartphones

As the spooky season gets underway, some Halloween gear will be available, including the 'Hungriest Horror Armor' set.

Moreover, the multi-floor Tower mission will have a multiplayer mode in the future, and Season 3 of Dungeons will launch on October 19th with the theme 'Fauna Faire', which highlights pets and animals.

In the 'Minecraft Marketplace', there will be several new DLC titles. With iconic comic book characters and a blocky representation of Gotham City, Batman is the latest big-name addition. The Batman DLC will be released on October 18.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News