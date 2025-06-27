Microsoft Windows' infamous 'blue screen of death' getting a makeover soon The updates to the notorious error screen were part of wider efforts by Microsoft to bolster the resilience of the Windows operating system, particularly in the wake of last year’s CrowdStrike incident.

New Delhi:

Nearly every Windows user has encountered the notorious ‘Blue Screen of Death’ at some point in their computing journey. Reports indicated that after over 40 years of being associated with a distinctive blue screen, Microsoft planned to update the error message to a black background. According to sources, these changes to the infamous error screen were part of broader initiatives by Microsoft to enhance the resilience of the Windows operating system, especially following last year's CrowdStrike incident, which resulted in crashes for millions of Windows machines globally. In a recent announcement, Microsoft stated that it aimed to make it easier for users to navigate unexpected restarts and recover more quickly.

Redesign of the error screen

The tech giant mentioned that it was ‘streamlining’ user experiences during these unexpected disruptions, which included a redesign of the error screen. In addition to the black background, the new ‘screen of death’ reportedly features a slightly shorter message and omits the previously associated frowning face, instead displaying a percentage of the completed restart process.

Available later this summer

Microsoft indicated that this simplified user interface for unexpected restarts was set to become available later this summer for all Windows 11 (version 24H2) devices. They also announced the introduction of a ‘quick machine recovery’ mechanism for PCs that might not restart successfully. This feature, they suggested, would be particularly beneficial during widespread outages, as it would allow Microsoft to deploy targeted remediations broadly and automate fixes without the need for complex manual intervention from IT.

Furthermore, it was noted that this quick machine recovery feature would also be generally available later this summer on Windows 11, with additional capabilities expected to roll out later in the year.

