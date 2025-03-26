Microsoft Windows 11 25H2 testing begins: What to expect? Microsoft Windows 11 25H2 is yet to be officially announced by the company, but reports state that it is under development. Meanwhile, it will support Windows 11 version 23H2 and Windows 10 version 22H2, which is set to end later this year (2025), making 25H2 an important update.

Microsoft has officially started testing changes to Windows 11 25H2 with Insiders in the Dev Channel. These updates are part of the 26200 builds, laying the groundwork for the next major Windows 11 update, expected to launch later this year.

Snapdragon X2 support and platform changes

One of the key changes in this update involves Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon X2 SoC. Previously, certain platform-level optimizations were only available in the Windows Canary Channel. However, Microsoft is now bringing those changes to the Dev Channel, allowing Snapdragon X2-powered devices to run Windows 11 on the Germanium platform.

Germanium platform and what it means for 25H2

The Germanium platform was introduced with Windows 11 version 24H2. While Microsoft has not yet confirmed whether 25H2 will also use it, the transfer of platform updates from the Active Development Branch to Germanium suggests it might.

If both 24H2 and 25H2 share the same platform, it will:

Simplify updates with faster rollouts

Enable simultaneous servicing with bug fixes and feature enhancements

Reduce risks for users during updates

What’s next for Windows 11 25H2?

Microsoft has not officially announced Windows 11 25H2 yet, but the Dev Channel testing indicates its development is in progress. Meanwhile, support for Windows 11 version 23H2 and Windows 10 version 22H2 is set to end later this year, making 25H2 an important update for users planning their next upgrade.

